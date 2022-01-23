ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Outside ‘Noise’ May Have Proved Too Deafening For The Browns

By Mike Holzheimer
neosportsinsiders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost professional athletes and coaches will tell the media that they don’t read the newspapers, watch television or give a lot of thought as to what is being said about them during the season. Still, one has to wonder about such a claim. A defiance of just sweeping...

www.neosportsinsiders.com

Comments / 1

Oracle Of Delphi
4d ago

The team needs to tune out the media even the Cleveland media as they are horrible and often not accurate. It is sad the local is often bad outside Terry Pluto and at least he is honest to admit when he was wrong.

Reply
2
Related
FanSided

What might be Vikings asking price for Kirk Cousins in trade with Browns?

Speculation has it that the Cleveland Browns may be looking at Kirk Cousins to upgrade their quarterback position, and one name keeps popping up when the issue gets debate: Kirk Cousins. The Vikings may hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah away from Cleveland’s front office, and that, along with Kevin Stefanski being Cousins...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One free agent each team should want to sign in 2022

There are only four teams left fighting for Super Bowl LVI, which means 28 teams are deeply engrossed in the Business Season of the NFL. The first major tentpole event of that season is free agency, which begins at 4 p.m. ET March 16. Teams are aware of the salary cap for the 2022 season, and are planning to build out their rosters accordingly.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett receives NFL drug test after Vogue photoshoot

CLEVELAND — Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Myles Garrett shared a picture of himself wearing a jacket with no shirt underneath it from a recent photoshoot for Vogue. Coincidentally or not, the Cleveland Browns defensive end's post preceded his latest random -- if you want to call it that -- drug test from the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Browns must ready JOK style move targeting QB Malik Willis in 2022 draft

The front office at Cleveland Browns HQ might already have the answer on whether Baker Mayfield is the quarterback of the future. Without a contract extension in Mayfield’s pocket, Andrew Berry, Paul DePodesta have said all they need to about the quarterback’s future without having to say anything at all.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns trio picks up All-NFL honors

The Cleveland Browns were well represented on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL and All-AFC teams, which were announced on Monday. Left guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett all earned selection to the All-NFL team and the All-AFC roster, making the Browns just one of five teams to place three players on the All-NFL team.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins to Browns Suddenly a Semi-Real Possibility

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired on Wednesday to lead the Minnesota Vikings in a general management capacity, and his first order of roster business involves the quarterback. Of course, Adofo-Mensah and the Wilfs (the ownership) must decide on a head coach, presumably within the next week. That man or woman will have an authoritative voice in the room, deciding on the future of the Vikings quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy