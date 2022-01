The Ice Caves along the south shore of Lake Superior are famous for their scenic winter beauty, but what are the chances we'll see them in 2022?. I have to admit two things right now: I love winter in Minnesota, and I also love (and am fascinated by) the Big Lake They Call Gitchee Gumee (that'd be Lake Superior.) So I'm always interested in that winter phenomenon known as the Lake Superior Mainland Ice Caves that sometimes form along the south shore of the big lake.

