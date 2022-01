EUGENE — Oregon baseball is going to look different on the field in more ways than one this season. The Ducks will have an entirely new pitching rotation and several new starters in the field as well. They’ll also be playing at a renovated PK Park, which had its FieldTurf replaced, the fences brought in slightly in the power alleys, a new videoboard installed in left field and the fence height made uniform throughout the park this offseason.

