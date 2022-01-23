ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington at Oregon odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
The Washington Huskies (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) and Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2) tangle in a Sunday night Pac-12 contest in Eugene, Ore. The game at Knight Arena is slated to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Oregon odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Washington is coming off a Thursday win at Oregon State and has won three straight games. Despite scoring averages that don’t really tell the story, the Huskies sport an above-average defense but an offense that often can’t keep up. UW shot 54.5% from the field against the Beavers, but it shot just 39.3% over its previous six games.

The Ducks had a midweek postponement and have not played since Jan. 15. They’ve won five in a row in a schedule that has seen four postponements since late December. Last week, Oregon downed two top-10 teams on the road within a two-day span. The Ducks defeated No. 3 UCLA Jan. 13 and No. 5 USC Jan. 15.

Washington at Oregon odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

  • Money line: Washington +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Oregon -750 (bet $750 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Washington +11.5 (-115) | Oregon -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Washington at Oregon odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Oregon 77, Washington 68

PASS and look to leverage better plays against the spread and the total.

The Huskies are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall and playing better basketball over that stretch, especially at the offensive end. The road team is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings between these two programs.

The Huskies have performed well in recent road games; that includes being within 6-8 points of Arizona for a large chunk of a 95-79 loss in Tucson Jan. 3.

BACK WASHINGTON +11.5 (-115).

The Over is 12-3 in UW’s last 15 road games versus teams with a winning home record. And it is 7-1 in Oregon’s last eight games as a favorite.

Look for the 3s and 1s (free throws) to add up in this one. BACK THE OVER 141.5 (-108).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing No. 11 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) return to the court Sunday for a matinee game against the Minnesota Gophers (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center. The Badgers have won eight of their last nine games, most recently beating Nebraska 73-65 on the road on Thursday, and are currently tied for first in the Big Ten.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devonta Lee revealed his transfer destination on Saturday

Devonta Lee was just one of five wide receivers that were looking to transfer from the LSU football program. Lee entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, 2022. Just two weeks later he announced his destination. The 2019 signee will be staying in Louisiana as he chose to head to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have a new head coach with former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie taking the reigns of the program. The long-time assistant is getting his first chance to run his own program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame holds off pesky Virginia to stay unbeaten at home

Notre Dame should have known Virginia was not going to let its six-game winning streak in the series go without a fight. That’s exactly what happened as a seemingly easy victory turned into anything but down stretch. Fortunately, the Irish survived the late push and left Purcell Pavilion with their undefeated home record intact. With the 69-65 victory, the Irish now are 9-0 in their own building.
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame offers PWO to local 2022 athlete

With scholarship’s restricted to 85 and many teams having to deal with super seniors after the COVID-19 season, preferred walk-ons on will help bridge the game for many schools. Typically these players have the opportunity to play at lower levels but take this opportunity to play for a school they would love to attend.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame wins thriller over Minnesota

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – No. 11 Notre Dame Hockey posted an exciting 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena (4,632). Landon Slaggert buried the game-winning goal just 32 seconds into the overtime with assists from Graham Slaggert and Spencer Stastney. Max Ellis and Trevor Janicke also scored for the Irish (18-8-0, 10-6-0-5-1-0 B1G).
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

