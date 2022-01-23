Washington at Oregon odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Huskies (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) and Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2) tangle in a Sunday night Pac-12 contest in Eugene, Ore. The game at Knight Arena is slated to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Washington vs. Oregon odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Washington is coming off a Thursday win at Oregon State and has won three straight games. Despite scoring averages that don’t really tell the story, the Huskies sport an above-average defense but an offense that often can’t keep up. UW shot 54.5% from the field against the Beavers, but it shot just 39.3% over its previous six games.

The Ducks had a midweek postponement and have not played since Jan. 15. They’ve won five in a row in a schedule that has seen four postponements since late December. Last week, Oregon downed two top-10 teams on the road within a two-day span. The Ducks defeated No. 3 UCLA Jan. 13 and No. 5 USC Jan. 15.

Washington at Oregon odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Money line: Washington +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Oregon -750 (bet $750 to win $100)

Washington +500 (bet $100 to win $500) | Oregon -750 (bet $750 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Washington +11.5 (-115) | Oregon -11.5 (-107)

Washington +11.5 (-115) | Oregon -11.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Washington at Oregon odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Oregon 77, Washington 68

PASS and look to leverage better plays against the spread and the total.

The Huskies are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall and playing better basketball over that stretch, especially at the offensive end. The road team is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings between these two programs.

The Huskies have performed well in recent road games; that includes being within 6-8 points of Arizona for a large chunk of a 95-79 loss in Tucson Jan. 3.

BACK WASHINGTON +11.5 (-115).

The Over is 12-3 in UW’s last 15 road games versus teams with a winning home record. And it is 7-1 in Oregon’s last eight games as a favorite.

Look for the 3s and 1s (free throws) to add up in this one. BACK THE OVER 141.5 (-108).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).