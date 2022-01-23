ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Brenda Song Go From Disney Queen to Leading Lady in These Pictures

By Princess Gabbara
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's hard to imagine the Disney channel in the early aughts without Brenda Song, who made a name for herself thanks to starring roles in Stuck in the Suburbs, The...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

Watch: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Baby No. 1. Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are engaged! Well, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are. Four years after they started dating, the Home Alone star and the Disney alum are ready to tie the knot, a source close to the couple tells E! News. Song, 33, also confirmed the news on Jan. 25 while stepping out in Beverly Hills with a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger.
CELEBRITIES
whio.com

Photos: Brenda Song through the years

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Actress Brenda Song arrives at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "This Is It" held at Nokia Theatre Downtown LA on October 27, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Demi Moore Movie This Week

Netflix is losing an iconic Demi Moore movie this week, and subscribers have just hours left to watch it before it's gone. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — is leaving Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Fans still have the rest of the day to queue up the iconic flick, before it's shuffled loose from the Netflix coil and sets off to possibly haunt another streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Song
Person
Martin Lawrence
POPSUGAR

Not Over It: The Best and Worst of TV Reboots

TV revivals and reboots are all the rage these days, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowing down. In the past month, we've heard about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Life Goes On, and Degrassi coming back to TV in some iteration, not to mention the premiere of How I Met Your Father. In this week's episode of Not Over It, we're breaking down the different ways Hollywood has capitalized on our TV nostalgia — by bringing back beloved characters only to kill them off, rebooting a series then making it feel stale, or simply wearing out storylines that were never meant to go on forever. We also get into which TV reboots were actually successful, the ones that broke our hearts, and the series we had no choice but to hate-watch.
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch John Cena Lead Song-and-Dance-Filled ‘Peacemaker’ Opening Credits

Now that The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker has debuted on HBO Max, series creator James Gunn has shared the fun, dance-filled opening credits—and star John Cena calls the result the “most non-skippable title sequence.”. Focused on Cena’s titular character, who debuted in Gunn’s film last summer, Peacemaker opens...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Kim Mi-soo, 'Snowdrop' Actress, Dead at 29

Kim Mi-soo, the Korean actress known for her role on the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has died. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, the actress' agency, said in a statement to Variety. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Lady#The College Road Trip#Hulu#Dollface
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Kristen Bell Says "Everyone's a Suspect" in Netflix's New Murder Mystery

Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is a murder mystery unlike any other. On the surface, it's a dark comedy packed with perfectly placed innuendos. But at its core, the show is more than a satirical take on psychological thrillers. It's a beautifully executed series that will have you asking yourself, "What the hell did I just watch?" — and even the cast wasn't prepared for the chaos.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

All of the Celebrity Couples Who Ended Their Relationships in 2022: See Which Stars Broke Up

Many of your favorite celebrity couples have decided to part ways in 2022. Maintaining a relationship in the public eye is definitely not easy, and some are ready to start new chapters in their lives. Celebrity breakups are devastating for some fans, with one popular Hollywood couple, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, announcing their shocking split at the start of the year.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy