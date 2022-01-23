Watch Brenda Song Go From Disney Queen to Leading Lady in These Pictures

TV revivals and reboots are all the rage these days, and there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowing down. In the past month, we've heard about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Life Goes On, and Degrassi coming back to TV in some iteration, not to mention the premiere of How I Met Your Father. In this week's episode of Not Over It, we're breaking down the different ways Hollywood has capitalized on our TV nostalgia — by bringing back beloved characters only to kill them off, rebooting a series then making it feel stale, or simply wearing out storylines that were never meant to go on forever. We also get into which TV reboots were actually successful, the ones that broke our hearts, and the series we had no choice but to hate-watch.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO