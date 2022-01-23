ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City School District won't explain new policy prohibiting talk about vaccines

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Park City School District notified employees last November of a...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 1

nunya bidness 007
4d ago

Its a good idea to prohibit teachers from speaking about things that are controversial or not 100% fact. They should not speak about pseudo science or science that is no longer factual. Stick to known facts. If its opinion based, and not 100% accepted, don't confuse kids..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPCW

Full-time substitutes, no more meetings: Park City School District hears ideas for retaining teachers

3D printing, yoga, and cooking classes; year-end bonuses; a staff mental health or career services counselor — those were among the 50 ideas in a presentation made to the Park City Board of Education during a work session on Wednesday. The board called the special meeting with the singular focus of finding ways to hire and retain employees for what the district called hard-to-fill positions.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Education
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Local
Utah Education
KPCW

Park City High School students stage walkout to protest Legislature's effort to end mask mandate

The students gathered in front of the high school, many without jackets, but all wore masks. Four speakers presented their opposition to the state legislators’ recent effort to remove Summit County health officials' ability to order public mask mandates. Before it can take effect, both houses must approve a joint resolution, which means it doesn't require the Governor's signature, nor can it be vetoed.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Public can advise district on schools in Wasatch County

Looking to prepare for the future of its schools, the Wasatch County School District is holding several meetings for public feedback this week and next. The school district’s Future Schools Project is gathering information about Wasatch County communities’ needs in schools. Future Schools is a 10-year master planning project to improve buildings and support school environments that benefit teachers and students.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPCW

Wasatch County may try free bus route in February

With an international youth sporting championship event coming to the Heber Valley, Wasatch County will consider testing a free community bus route for a few weeks in February. At the Wasatch County Council meeting Wednesday, Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Dallin Koecher said there’s an upcoming opportunity to give...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City School Board meets on Tuesday to figure out staffing shortages due to the pandemic

The Park City Board of Education meets in a regular session Tuesday to discuss additional staffing needs as well as get an update on the master facilities plan. A closed session is slated for 3:30 before opening up the regular meeting at 4 p.m. at the school district offices on Kearns Blvd. The meeting can also be viewed online via the school district’s You Tube channel.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Voter zones, trail expansion on Wasatch County Council’s agenda

The Wasatch County Council will wrap up voter redistricting and consider funding a cowboy event and trail into Provo Canyon Wednesday. The council will hold a regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the county administration building. It will wrap up a three-week redistricting process by finalizing voter precincts, which are voting...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City schools holding 'State of the District' meeting

The Park City School District will hold what it’s calling its inaugural State of the District meeting tonight. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, and is not a regular school board meeting. The meeting runs from 7-8 p.m. online. It was not clear Wednesday morning whether school...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KPCW

Park City schools will remain in-person next week (updated)

The Park City Board of Education in an emergency meeting Friday morning directed the district not to pivot to remote learning. The decision comes amid unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community and hundreds of absences of both students and teachers. Board member Andrew Caplan said schools were the...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Water rights deficit a red flag in recently approved Heber City development

A major development that was recently approved with high density in Heber City doesn’t officially have enough water rights to service all of its plans. The Highlands development has sparked controversy since it was approved December 7. When the city annexed the land, the developer received approval for plans with far more density than the county had previously approved for that same parcel - and there’s no guarantee the project has enough water reserved to service it.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County approves new local voting districts

The Wasatch County Council adopted a new map of geographic districts, which determine which portions of the county councilors represent. Some voters in the Heber Valley will be in new zones for the next election. The new districts reflect the most recent census data on population. County Manager Dustin Grabau...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy