Park City School District won't explain new policy prohibiting talk about vaccines

A major development that was recently approved with high density in Heber City doesn’t officially have enough water rights to service all of its plans. The Highlands development has sparked controversy since it was approved December 7. When the city annexed the land, the developer received approval for plans with far more density than the county had previously approved for that same parcel - and there’s no guarantee the project has enough water reserved to service it.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO