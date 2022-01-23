ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market :Covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors 2021-2031 | Agrium, Israel Chemicals Limited, Haifa Chemicals

By Christopher Rich
 4 days ago

Market research on most trending report Global “Controlled Release Fertilizer” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Controlled Release Fertilizer market state of affairs. The Controlled Release Fertilizer marketing research outline base year is 2021 and...

Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
azbex.com

Chemical Supplier to Build $100M Facility in N. PHX

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last week for Sunlit Chemical near the enormous TSMC chip manufacturing plant currently underway in north Phoenix. Sunlit Chemical purchased the land from Mack Real Estate Group, and the site is part of the larger Mack Innovation Park, also known as ASLD Supplier Site A.
PHOENIX, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Manifest 2022: As Logistics Evolves, Fulfillment Moves to the Fore

Consumers may understand the supply chain issues, but don’t confuse awareness for patience, said one executive at the Las Vegas conference. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post-Crescent

Appleton-based C3 Corp., a major cog in the mattress industry, continues to grow, hiring for 30 new positions

APPLETON – If you’re a Fox Cities resident, you probably drive by C3 Corp. at 3300 Venture Dr. on a regular basis. C3’s headquarters on the south side of Interstate 41 just west of State 441. Yet, many who drive past are unaware of C3’s status as a major cog in one of the world’s most bustling industries: mattress-making. ...
APPLETON, WI
The Guardian

Is it time to ditch cloth face masks for FFP2 or next-generation alternatives?

During the early days of the pandemic the choice was simple: you either wore a reusable cloth mask or a disposable surgical mask. As the months have progressed, the choice of face coverings and other forms of protection has mushroomed, while the emergence of more transmissible variants has prompted some countries to mandate the wearing of full protective filtering face piece (FFP) masks in public spaces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

