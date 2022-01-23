Liverpool, Chelsea make up ground on Manchester City with Sunday wins

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (center) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Press Association

Manchester City still holds a significant lead at the top of the Premier League table, but for the first time in a long time, other teams closed the distance.

On Sunday, Liverpool blew through Crystal Palace with a 3-1 win and Chelsea handled Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0. Meanwhile, Manchester City's winning streak in Premier League play ended at 12 on Saturday with a surprising 1-1 draw with Southampton. The end result was Liverpool and Chelsea climbing to nine and 10 points behind Manchester City, respectively.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech stole the show Saturday with a fantastic shot from just outside the box that curled into the corner and gave his team a 1-0 lead early in the second half against Tottenham.

Manchester City still has 15 matches left on the schedule, while Liverpool has 16 and Chelsea has 14.

Unfortunately for Liverpool and Chelsea, Manchester City has an opportunity to add to its sizable lead in February with its next four matches coming against Brentford, Norwich City, Tottenham, and Everton. Of those four teams, only Tottenham is higher than 14th place.