Nine Favorite Things.

Happy Friday, Friends! It’s been a classic winter week over here at the farm! From enjoying the snowy weather by running cope up and down the driveway on the toboggan to snuggling up on the couch watching our new favorite movie, Encanto. Have you seen it? It’s a much watch. We’ve also been spending quite a bit of time over at our store, The Found Cottage, doing some renovations and making it a lovely place to shop. It’s been fun to spend more of my time doing what I love creatively and of course, sharing it all with you! We’ve been grateful to have a slower January so far, but that’s all about to change this upcoming week when we decorate for Christmas all over again for a photo shoot. More on that this week! For now, let’s reflect on the week that included a custom paint color, gifs, home decor, and more!
