ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nine Favorite Things.

halfbakedharvest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Happiest Sunday everyone! This week flew bye into so many varied directions. It was such a good week, but very different from my norm. Man, where to start! I finally received my copy of the new...

www.halfbakedharvest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emily Henderson

Our 18 Favorite Things From The New Studio McGee X Target Collection (And That’s The Narrowed Down List)

When I first saw this new collection my first reaction was “o wow, it’s real good”. I mean Studio McGee has been never had a “bad” collection at Target (or anywhere else) but when you see our picks you are going to understand what I mean. They stepped it up. They know how to nail “neutral” in a really interesting and special way. What I also love so much about this collection is that these pieces are not overly trendy or headed “out” maybe ever (unless the whole world goes full-on Jetsons). It’s full of classic, clean, and beautiful pieces that I can’t imagine anyone getting sick of. This is also what we mean by broadening our idea of sustainability. If something is well made, you have an actual need for it, and you’ll keep it forever… that’s sustainable. Also, I am sorry to say that this is primarily a teaser post. The collection launches this Sunday, Jan 23rd, but with how fast their collabs sell out I wanted you to be prepared if any of these could solve a design woe. BUT some of the items ARE available right now so it’s not all bad:) So without further ado, let’s talk about this awesome collection!
BEAUTY & FASHION
lizmarieblog.com

Favorite Things Friday: A Custom Paint Color, Custom Gifs, and My Friday Finds!

Happy Friday, Friends! It’s been a classic winter week over here at the farm! From enjoying the snowy weather by running cope up and down the driveway on the toboggan to snuggling up on the couch watching our new favorite movie, Encanto. Have you seen it? It’s a much watch. We’ve also been spending quite a bit of time over at our store, The Found Cottage, doing some renovations and making it a lovely place to shop. It’s been fun to spend more of my time doing what I love creatively and of course, sharing it all with you! We’ve been grateful to have a slower January so far, but that’s all about to change this upcoming week when we decorate for Christmas all over again for a photo shoot. More on that this week! For now, let’s reflect on the week that included a custom paint color, gifs, home decor, and more!
SHOPPING
bee-news.com

Make a colorful sun catcher of your kid’s favorite things

This month, make these colorful window decorations to brighten your child’s bedroom during gloomy winter days. When the glue has dried, these sun catchers will have the look of stained glass. Help your kids create a design of a character or object from their favorite books and stories. You’ll...
KIDS
northforker.com

Weekend Podcast: Our favorite things we’ve done on the North Fork

The Hallockville Barn Dance was among our Michelina Da Fonte’s picks for favorite things she’s done in her time on the North Fork. (Northforker File Photo) In their time at home or work and playing around on the North Fork, Grant and Michelina have had plenty of great experiences. But what were their favorites?
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
newbeauty.com

Entrepreneur Trinny Woodall Shares Her Favorite Things

This article first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. British beauty entrepreneur, TV personality and fashionista Trinny Woodall has propelled her eponymous makeup suite into cult-classic status, and her fun-loving charm into our hearts. Let’s just say she’s the beauty BFF we’ve always wanted.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

What Are the Best White Wines for Cooking In 2022?

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Now that those chilly winter temperatures have arrived, our palates may be craving the more full-bodied and comforting experience of sipping — err, guzzling — red wine. But what happens if you didn’t kill all those wonderful bottles of summery white that are sitting in your fridge waiting patiently to be uncorked? Fear not! Not only can you enjoy white wines all year long (because, duh), they’ll...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Oprah & Meghan Markle-Approved SuperLatte Gift Set Was on Her Favorite Things List — & It's 20% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re always tracking the things Oprah and Meghan Markle rave about, but we never thought the day would come when they both are obsessed with the same product. ICYMI, two years ago, Markle gifted Oprah a package of delicious, adaptogenic instant lattes by the women-led brand Clevr Blends. Oprah loved them so much that she said on IG that she would’ve included them in her Favorite Things list (she doesn’t put just anything on her coveted list!) if she’d known...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Interior Design#Citrus#Food Drink#Hbh#Pinterest
Us Weekly

Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Once Called This Lip Balm Her ‘Favorite Thing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How are your lips feeling right now? What’s their general winter mood? Screaming for help? We know ours tend to go that route. They chap, they crack and sometimes they even bleed. We’ve started using lip scrubs and, as always, we layer on the lip balm, but even when we do feel relief, it doesn’t last.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatingWell

I'm a Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Budget-Friendly Thing to Buy at Costco

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. I'm a dietitian on a budget, and the...
LIFESTYLE
WJON

Minnesota’s Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota. Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).
MINNESOTA STATE
KTVB

This Cat Does a Very Weird Thing When He Hears His Favorite Song

Music makes us feel all sorts of emotions, and this cat from England probably agrees! Jesse has gone viral after his owner Gary Adams posted a video of him jamming to his favorite U2 song with his tongue out. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lizmarieblog.com

Favorite Things Friday: A Big WCF Project, Birthday Party, and My Friday Finds!

Happy Friday, Friends! This week we spent a lot of time hopping between our store, The Found Cottage, and home as we prepare for several events happening in the coming weeks. Life looks a lot like this these days. Focusing on being home as a family, cleaning and organizing our home for the year’s projects, while also being at the store and working to make it the coziest it can be. All while trying to stay warm! Is anyone else getting sick of the cold, winter weather and ready to get outside in the garden? I definitely am! Here are some of my favorite things from the week!
CELEBRITIES
lizmarieblog.com

Favorite Things Friday: Book Signing Info, Winter Decor, and My Friday Finds!

Happy Friday, Friends! It’s been a crazy week over here at White Cottage Farm. While most people have taken all of their Christmas Decor down and are refreshing their homes to commemorate the new year, we were busy putting all of ours back up! Preparing for a photoshoot (look out for it Christmas 2022) is no joke! I’m always so, so grateful to be given these opportunities, but I’m very excited to catch back up with all of you and spend some time refreshing our home. What’s in store for our home now that the shoots are done? I’m hoping to pair down on decor, work on organizing, cleaning, and creating helpful storage tips for all of you! For now…let’s reflect on the busy week!
HOME & GARDEN
halfbakedharvest.com

Sheet Pan Lemon Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Avocado Goddess Sauce.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Easy, yet so delicious, Sheet Pan Lemon Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Avocado Goddess Sauce. Middle eastern inspired seasoned chicken roasted together with sweet potatoes and served bowl style with creamy avocado goddess sauce. This easy sheet pan dinner comes together in just about an hour. It’s colorful and delicious…and that avocado goddess sauce – well it really steals the show!
RECIPES
lansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Deanna Brown and her late brother’s leather satchel

Deanna Brown is the owner of Everything is Cheesecake. She was inspired to become an entrepreneur by her brother Danny, who passed away from cancer and left behind something precious to Deanna, a leather satchel. Something that has always been really special to me is the leather satchel that belonged...
LANSING, MI
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy