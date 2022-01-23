Nine Favorite Things.

When I first saw this new collection my first reaction was “o wow, it’s real good”. I mean Studio McGee has been never had a “bad” collection at Target (or anywhere else) but when you see our picks you are going to understand what I mean. They stepped it up. They know how to nail “neutral” in a really interesting and special way. What I also love so much about this collection is that these pieces are not overly trendy or headed “out” maybe ever (unless the whole world goes full-on Jetsons). It’s full of classic, clean, and beautiful pieces that I can’t imagine anyone getting sick of. This is also what we mean by broadening our idea of sustainability. If something is well made, you have an actual need for it, and you’ll keep it forever… that’s sustainable. Also, I am sorry to say that this is primarily a teaser post. The collection launches this Sunday, Jan 23rd, but with how fast their collabs sell out I wanted you to be prepared if any of these could solve a design woe. BUT some of the items ARE available right now so it’s not all bad:) So without further ado, let’s talk about this awesome collection!

