ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is frozen fog?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HL0Fp_0dtbXcPB00

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — This morning, north Georgia woke up to a landscape blanketed in white. But it wasn’t snow.

It was freezing fog.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said that the phenomenon is caused when tiny, supercooled water droplets in fog freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when they are at or below freezing.

On trees and branches, the effect coats them in a delicate layer of ice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Frozen fog is beautiful on the grass and trees, but on the roads, it can be deadly. Fog can freeze on roads that are below 32 degrees and create black ice.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s overnight this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Six law enforcement officers shot in major US cities in less than 48 hours as violent crime keeps surging

Police and law enforcement officers continue to be the victims of a violent trend, as six officers were the victims of gun violence over just the past two days. Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis; a Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening; and, three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, in separate instances, authorities said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Burns
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
86K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy