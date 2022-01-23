Teddy Bear Toss breaks world record with 52,341 toys in Bears 5-0 win
(WHTM) – Hershey always finds a way to outdo themselves.
Whether it be on the ice or in the community – the Hershey Bears and their fans found a way to do both on Saturday night in the 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Giant Center.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby did the honors just six minutes into the Bears game vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Immediately a sea of furry friends filled the Giant Center ice in a scene you had to see to believe.
All in all – 52,341 stuffed animals donated to 25 local organizations including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area, and Children’s Miracle Network Hershey.
A sell-out crowd of 10,514 people created an average of nearly five bears tossed per person.
Jonsson-Fjallby wasn't done providing joy on this night as he earned a hat trick with three goals and the Bears went on to cruise in what can only be described as a picture perfect night from Hershey.
