The Packers’ quarterback depth chart could look a whole lot different come the start of the 2022 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers finding a new home this offseason is a real possibility, which would leave Green Bay in need of a new starting signal-caller. Jordan Love, the 26th pick in the 2020 draft, would be the obvious next man up, but the Packers potentially would want to further tweak their QB room if the 23-year-old takes the reins.

