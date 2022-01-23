JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon crash in the Joppa area.

At around 1:30 p.m., units responded to the area of Philadelphia Road at Old Joppa Road after a vehicle struck a home and then a tree.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reports that the driver experienced a medical emergency.

A building inspector has been requested to examine the home.

The patient was treated at the scene.

Photos via JMVFC

The post Driver crashes into Joppa home after experiencing medical emergency appeared first on Nottingham MD .