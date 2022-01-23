ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver crashes into Joppa home after experiencing medical emergency

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon crash in the Joppa area.

At around 1:30 p.m., units responded to the area of Philadelphia Road at Old Joppa Road after a vehicle struck a home and then a tree.

The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company reports that the driver experienced a medical emergency.

A building inspector has been requested to examine the home.

The patient was treated at the scene.

Photos via JMVFC

Driver crashes into Joppa home after experiencing medical emergency

Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

