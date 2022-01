TROY, N.Y. – The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced its nominees for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Hannah Price has been selected as one of 11 across NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey. The award, which is celebrating its 27th season, is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO