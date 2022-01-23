ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Deer Stags Slipperooz Men’s Wherever Slipper $11.50

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Walmart has the Deer Stags Slipperooz Men's Wherever Slipper for a low $11.50....

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Island Slipper Weekend Celebration

This weekend Island Slipper is celebrating National Hat Day with a free hat when you purchase $100 or more in store or online. Promotion starts today Friday 1/14 and ends Sunday 1/16. If you’re shopping online, use code HATDAY during checkout and If you’re shopping in store, then just mention Living808 to get your free hat.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Celeb-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers

Winter is here and while we're shopping for jackets and coats, there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are also a wintertime staple. The good news is, Amazon Deals has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. One celeb-approved pair in particular, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, normally go for $110, but right now you can shop them for just $65.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slipper#Deer Stags
The Independent

Boots’s 2022 baby event has arrived: Here are the best deals to shop from Pampers, Tommee Tippee and more

Whether you’re preparing for the arrival of your first baby or need to stock up on everyday essentials for your little ones, the shopping list can feel never-ending at times.From baby clothes to nappies, wipes, skincare and bottles, it can be overwhelming thinking just how much stuff one tiny person needs and the costs can soon mount up.But that’s where the Boots baby event comes in. Available to shop in select Boots stores and online now until 22 February, the popular event offers huge reductions on hundreds of items, with prices starting from just 70p.The retailer, which is home to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Footwear News

How to Remove Dead Skin From Feet at Home Fast

When you think about it, your feet go through a lot every day. It shouldn’t be a surprise then to see a little wear and tear, particularly when it comes to hard, dry, flaky feet and cracked skin. In fact, tough dead skin on the feet is quite common, but the good news is it’s often easy to fix. You don’t have to go to a pro for a pedicure either, since there are several solutions that remove dead skin from feet that can be done with home remedies. If you’re wondering what causes hard, dry skin on your feet, there...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

How To Gift Your Valentine Diamonds Without Breaking The Bank

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. PSA: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so if you’re single: Congrats, you’re off the hook as far as finding a great gift. If you are celebrating with someone special this year, you need a present guaranteed to wow, and while you might not be ready to pop the question just yet, you can still give your partner the gift of bling thanks to some diamond alternatives like moissanite and lab-grown diamond jewelry that won’t break the bank—and will look just as sparkly, for what...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Grinch Slippers Arrive at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Christmas may have passed, but you can still celebrate the season and keep warm with these new Grinch slippers now available at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. We found them in Seuss Landing at Gertrude McFuzz Fine Feathered Finery.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boots 70% off sale 2022: When is it and what are the best deals to shop right now?

If your beauty arsenal could do with restocking or you’re ready to switch up your make-up, skincare or haircare routine, now’s the perfect time to do so, as the annual Boots January sale is here.The high street retailer is already offering shoppers massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online but things are about to get even better.Every year, Boots concludes its usual sale by increasing its already impressive savings up to 70 per cent off, making it a highly anticipated event that many beauty lovers mark in their diaries to ensure they don’t...
MAKEUP
BEAT OF HAWAII

Costco Doubles Down on Hawaii Shopping For Visitors and Residents

It is being reported that Costco has doubled down on Hawaii shopping in particular. This is of importance to both visitors and residents. So when you show up next to shop at the big-box retailer, you should expect to find more fully stocked shelves. Keep in mind that it is guesstimated that up to 1/3 of all Costo Hawaii shopping is that of our visitors.
HAWAII STATE
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
SPY

Who’s a Good Boy? Save 40% on Dog Treats, Food & Supplements at Amazon Today

Not all of the best Amazon deals are for humans. Today, Amazon is putting all of our four-legged friends first with up to 40% off Amazon Brand pet treats, food and supplements to show appreciation toward our doggos. Well, and your wallet. Everyone with a pup in the house should know that great dog food doesn’t come cheap. High-quality brands will typically cost a paw and a tail, which will leave tons of pet owners choosing bargain brands for the sheer fact that dog food comes too pricy. But, now with this Amazon deal on your pupper’s favorite chow, it’s safe...
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy