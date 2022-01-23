ODU women top North Texas; Milton-Jones named Hall of Fame finalist

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team proved it is still a contender for the Conference USA crown after beating North Texas 67-57 at Chartway Arena on Sunday.

Three players scored in double figures for the Monarchs (14-3, 4-1 in CUSA), led by Amari Young and Iggy Allen, who each scored 13 points.

