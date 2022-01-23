ODU women top North Texas; Milton-Jones named Hall of Fame finalist
NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team proved it is still a contender for the Conference USA crown after beating North Texas 67-57 at Chartway Arena on Sunday.
Three players scored in double figures for the Monarchs (14-3, 4-1 in CUSA), led by Amari Young and Iggy Allen, who each scored 13 points.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0