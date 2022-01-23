ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU women top North Texas; Milton-Jones named Hall of Fame finalist

By Nathan Epstein
 4 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Old Dominion women’s basketball team proved it is still a contender for the Conference USA crown after beating North Texas 67-57 at Chartway Arena on Sunday.

Three players scored in double figures for the Monarchs (14-3, 4-1 in CUSA), led by Amari Young and Iggy Allen, who each scored 13 points.

Comeback bid comes up short as ODU women fall to Charlotte 64-61

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Sports) – As usual, the Old Dominion and Charlotte women’s basketball teams played a heart-thumping game that came down to the final seconds Wednesday night at Chartway Arena. ODU staged an almost miraculous rally, erasing an 11-point Charlotte lead in a minute and 36 seconds to tie the score at 61-all with 24.2 seconds […]
ODU men drop 4th-straight, lose at Charlotte 71-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — C.J. Keyser scored 20 points and Austin Trice recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds on Wednesday night as Old Dominion dropped a 71-67 Conference USA men’s basketball contest to Charlotte. “We played well, except for the one stretch in the second half that they got going, but the guys were able to […]
Unbeaten King’s Fork hopes to take “co” out of “co-champion”

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – As was the case for a handful of teams in Hampton Roads, it was a bittersweet end to the 2019-20 basketball season for King’s Fork High School. The Bulldogs were named Class 4 co-state champions along with Manor High School (Portsmouth) after the title game had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. […]
Big Ben retires: A look back at career of Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (WNCT) — After 18 years in the NFL, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats. On his Twitter, a tribute video was posted with the caption, “A message from Ben.” As the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played in 249 regular-season games with a record of 165-81-1 in […]
