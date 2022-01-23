ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Niagara Falls to be lit in red, white and blue for the Bills

By Patrick Ryan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sf3l_0dtbS9uQ00

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls is going red, white and blue for the Bills tonight as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday the Bills give New York a reason to celebrate and she’ll be cheering them on. The lights turn on at dusk and will alternate from its normal illumination to the Bills colors.

WATCH: Countdown to Kickoff gets you ready for Bills-Chiefs

“The Buffalo Bills have given New York a reason to celebrate and tonight people across the state will be rooting for them,” Hochul said. “As a proud Western New Yorker, I’ll be cheering the loudest as we watch the Bills take on the Chiefs. Go Bills!”

A Niagara Falls State Park representative recommends Prospect Point at the park and Goat Island as the two best spots to catch the light show. They remind visitors to dress for the cold and wear appropriate footwear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

What will become of vacant church buildings?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As the number of COVID-19 cases drop in Chemung County, the number of local churches has taken a dip too. Many local worship centers have felt the strain of the pandemic and dwindling congregations, leaving them to sell their buildings. Associate Real Estate Broker, Arthur Ambrose, says there are eight […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara Falls tenants say management left them snowed in

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tenants of a publicly subsidized housing development in Niagara Falls said they had been snowed in since Monday’s winter storm. The storm dumped nearly two feet of snow on the city, which the Department of Public Works had mostly cleared as of Wednesday morning, according to director John Kinney. However, on streets not owned by the city, like Eagle Heights in the Center Courts Home neighborhood, areas were nearly untouched at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
heraldstaronline.com

Big Red’s Noble headed to Niagara

Big Red’s Caleb Noble signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers are Niagara University on Tuesday. Noble will major in the education field and compete for the Purple Eagles’ cross country team. Joining Caleb, front, center, were his parents, Frank and Lisa Noble, and, standing, from left, Big Red head cross country coach Jessica Leto, Big Red principal Ted Gorman and Big Red head track coach Andy Kidwell.
EDUCATION
WETM

NYS landmarks to be lit red, green and black for MLK Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit the night of January 17 to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The landmarks with be lit red, green and black. “Today we pause to reflect and remember Dr. Martin Luther King...
ALBANY, NY
WIVB

Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lucky visitor of one of Niagara Falls’ 7-Eleven stores is about to get richer. The New York Lottery says a top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold at the location at 6880 Plaza Drive. The ticket, which is worth $17,392, was...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Aurora News Register

Does Niagara Falls, Platte ever freeze over?

With cold temperatures jumping around here this winter we became curious of historical cold weather impacts on open waters after driving over the bridge spanning an iced-over Platte River. The subject then jumped to wondering what about Niagara Falls and if it ever freezes over. We found the last time...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

Canada to illuminate Niagara Falls white Monday in honor of Betty White’s birthday

NIAGARA FALLS (WIVB) — Canada will remember the late actress and comedian Betty White Monday evening by lighting up Niagara Falls the color white for her birthday. The mayor of Niagara Falls, Canada, Jim Diodati, tweeted Sunday morning the Falls will be lit white for what would have been the legendary comedian’s 100th birthday. The illumination in her honor will run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls to distribute free at-home COVID tests next month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls will be distributing 900 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents next month. The tests will be handed out at the Niagara Falls Fire Department building located at 3115 Walnut Avenue. Tests will be distributed on Feb. 8 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., as well as Feb 15. from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 - 8 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bills Chiefs#Western New Yorker#Prospect Point#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
100.7 WITL

First Person to Survive Niagara Falls in a Wooden Barrel Was A Michigan Woman

Going over Niagara Falls is not only dangerous but illegal, but there was a time over 120 years ago that one woman had the courage and confidence to not only go over the falls in a barrel, but to survive. Born in Auburn, New York in 1838, Annie Edson Taylor was one of eight children who lost their father back in 1850. As an adult, she eventually earned an honors degree to become a schoolteacher and after marrying and losing both a child and her husband, she ended up moving to Bay City, Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

New York State Championship coming to Horseheads BMX venue

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the state’s top racing events is coming to Horseheads. The sport of BMX continues to surge in numbers throughout the region. This September, the BMX track at the Horseheads Holding Point complex will host the state’s top race. The New York State Championship will be held at the Horseheads […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s “Bills Bro” pumps up fans for NFL postseason

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The “Bills Bro” is back and there’s no better time for it. As the Bills prepare for the NFL Divisional Playoff on Sunday at Kansas City, Corning’s Spencer Cavallaro takes you on an amazing thrill ride into Bills fever. Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is at 6:30 pm and […]
NFL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy