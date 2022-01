There aren’t many great barbecue places in Philly, so if you want a tray-full of smoked, pulled, and grilled meat just for yourself, you have a total of about five options. Mike’s BBQ in South Philly is one of them, and it’s in the running for our favorite barbecue spot in the city. They do pulled pork sandwiches and some very impressive gouda mac and cheese, but our favorite thing here is the 14-hour brisket, either plain or covered in their Carolina barbecue sauce.

