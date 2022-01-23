Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected, highest along the immediate coast. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

