ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-24 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 15:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Kalkaska; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow gradually ending this afternoon. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow and low visibility. * WHERE...Emmet, Otsego, Cheboygan, Antrim, Kalkaska, Wexford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will likely lead to significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with near blizzard conditions possible. Winds could bring down tree branches.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning. Snow may be heavy at times through mid afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening. Strong winds may generate blowing snow and very low visibilities at times.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Seminole, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with peak gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected, highest along the immediate coast. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Orange WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Counties#Frost Advisory#Coastal
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard County; Southern Lake County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to range from 25 to 30 for several hours on Saturday morning. * WHERE...Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Southern Brevard, Osceola, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake and Northern Brevard County. * WHEN...4 AM to 10 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Make sure you dress appropriately for the cold weather, including a coat, a hat and gloves. Be sure to bring cold sensitive pets indoors for the night. While wind chills will rise above 30 degrees by late morning, they will remain in the 30s to lower 40s into Saturday afternoon.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blizzard conditions possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy