Living, buoyed by innovative storytelling and Bill Nighy , makes a strong case for remakes: Sundance Film Festival Review

Speak No Evil tells the story of a Danish family who are having a vacation in Tuscany, Italy. They meet a friendly and jovial family who are from the Netherlands. They both share common interests, they both have children the same age but most importantly, it is the polite camaraderie that they share that makes the shared company so enjoyable. Months later, the Danish family receive a postcard from the Dutch family, expressing their gratitude of the time they have spent together. The postcard contains an invitation to invite the Danish family to stay at the countryside home of the Dutch for the weekend.

