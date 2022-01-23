ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living, buoyed by innovative storytelling and Bill Nighy , makes a strong case for remakes: Sundance Film Festival Review

By Harris Dang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in 1950’s Britain, Living tells the story of Mr. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant who works every day in a meticulous and repetitive fashion in a government office while leading a group of colleagues to help him out. His work ethic and reputation are well known around the...

Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World is a shallow drama that lacks true satirical bite: Sundance Film Festival Review

There are flashes of an interesting film present within Jesse Eisenberg‘s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World, it’s just a shame that the satirical flourishes and occasional nuances teased throughout aren’t devoted enough to to be deemed an overall success. The film’s closing 20 minutes leans into the emotional gut-punch Eisenberg clearly hopes to sock to his audience, but, as seems to be typical with movies that attempt to deliver a message (this one with a capital M), this effective ending is undone by the 70-or-so minutes that come prior.
Watcher is a formulaic, but no less tension-filled thriller carried by a striking Maika Monroe: Sundance Film Festival Review

A thriller that both leans into the formulaic mentality of the genre whilst simultaneously hoping to combat it, Watcher, from director Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/ 94), is a dread-filled effort that plays on the terrors of voyeurism. Gorgeously shot, though consistently lingering with uncertainty, Watcher lays focus on Julia (Maika Monroe,...
Leonor Will Never Die is an enjoyably oddball and whimsical ode to cinematic escapism: Sundance Film Festival Review

Leonor Will Never Die tells the story of its titular character Leonor Reyes (Sheila Francisco), a once successful screenwriter in the Filipino film industry. Now, she is an aging mother who is struggling to keep her household in check. Desperately trying to recapture past glories as a path to escapism, she discovers a newspaper advertisement that is looming for screenplays.
Fresh is an ambitious, genre-skewering effort that should satisfy those with off-kilter pallets: Sundance Film Festival Review

Off-putting it may be, there’s enough deliciousness throughout the wicked Fresh that your pallet is sure to be satisfied in spite of the cannibalistic practices laid forth. An initial romantic dramedy, director Mimi Cave sets up the dating scene with all the discouragement you’d expect, with Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) endlessly swiping through her Tinder-esque apps, going on unenthusiastic dates that screenwriter Lauryn Kahn highlights with not-so-subtle commentary on the toxic masculinity and fragile-ego driven mentality that oft plagues the dating world.
Dual is a blend of deadpan satire and high concept sci-fi that mainly succeeds off Karen Gillan’s fascinating performance: Sundance Film Festival Review

With its mix of deadpan satire and high concept sci-fi – comparisons to Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2015 dystopian black comedy The Lobster feel imminent – Dual may be an off-putting experiment to many who can’t readily accept Riley Stearns‘ mentality. It certainly helps that the film is headlined by the wonderful Karen Gillan though, delivering two intense performances, whose presence, along with the wonderful support of an intentionally robotic Aaron Paul, is likely to generate a wider (unsuspecting) audience for a film that is acutely aware its catering for a niche crowd.
Speak No Evil taps into the awkwardness of human interaction and squeezes out all the horror to excruciating effect: Sundance Film Festival Review

Speak No Evil tells the story of a Danish family who are having a vacation in Tuscany, Italy. They meet a friendly and jovial family who are from the Netherlands. They both share common interests, they both have children the same age but most importantly, it is the polite camaraderie that they share that makes the shared company so enjoyable. Months later, the Danish family receive a postcard from the Dutch family, expressing their gratitude of the time they have spent together. The postcard contains an invitation to invite the Danish family to stay at the countryside home of the Dutch for the weekend.
There is Something in the Dirt from Benson and Moorhead, but it doesn’t amount to much: Sundance Film Festival Review

Set-in present-day Hollywood Hills, Something in the Dirt tells the story of two neighbours Levi and John (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead), who both meet after Levi had recently moved into an apartment, following a large amount of predicaments. The two strike up a quick camaraderie as they exchange life stories, intimate secrets and their unique views on the world and beyond.
Cha Cha Real Smooth is a funny, charming and poignant crowd-pleaser about people who hesitate to grow up: Sundance Film Festival Review

Cha Cha Real Smooth tells the story of 22-year old Andrew (writer/director Cooper Raiff), a recent college graduate who is stuck in his own purgatory before adulthood. Stuck in a dead-end job selling fast food and back living with his family including his mother (Leslie Mann), his step-father (Brad Garrett) and his younger brother David (Evan Assante). However, when taking his brother to his friend’s bat mitzvah, he discovers a talent for party-starting (amusingly named jig coordinating).
kuer.org

2022 Sundance Film Festival: 'The Mission'

Four teenagers left their homes in the U.S. to live in Finland for the next eighteen months or two years. Why? They're missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and a 2022 Sundance Film Festival documentary shares their stories. The Mission tracks the entire arc...
SUNDANCE, UT
XL Country 100.7

Thriller Filmed in Montana Debuts at Sundance Film Festival

You can't help but smile when you see a movie with incredible talent debut at one of the most iconic film festivals in the United States and get rave reviews. God's Country, was filmed entirely in Montana in parts of Livingston, Bozeman, and Dillon, just debuted to rave reviews at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Emmy award-winning actress Thandie Newton, who you might recognize from television shows such as Westworld on HBO, and movies such as Mission Impossible 2 and Academy Award-winning Crash.
LIVINGSTON, MT
PopSugar

The Reviews Are In! Our Editors' Picks From the Sundance Film Festival

Amid the surge of omicron cases, the Sundance Film Festival went virtual once again. This year's slate included 83 feature-length films, with 78 of them being world premieres and 41 percent of them featuring first-time feature filmmakers. The offerings ranged from everything from comedies like "Emergency" and "Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul" to heavy documentaries such as Evan Rachel Wood's "Phoenix Rising" and W. Kamau Bell's "We Need to Talk About Cosby." With so many films added to the roster, our POPSUGAR editors put together a list of our favorite ones to look out for. Check out our recommendations ahead!
MOVIES
KPCW

Sundance Film Review - Tantura

Tantura is the name of one of the many Palestinian villages which fell victim to the Arab-Israeli war of 1948. Israelis call this the "War of Independence" while Palestinians call it "Nakba (The Catastrophe). The focus is on this village because a 1998 master's thesis written by Teddy Katz, a...
SUNDANCE, UT
Summering is an appealing, if safe, drama about the bonds of female adolescence: Sundance Film Festival Review

Comparisons to Rob Reiner’s 1986 coming-of-age drama Stand By Me will be inevitable when discussing James Ponsoldt‘s Summering; the Sundance fixture returning to the festival following his last effort, the critically mauled 2017 Tom Hanks vehicle The Circle, the first of his filmography to not screen at the festival. The dark elements, thematic inclinations, and all-female ensemble means it’s more correct to liken it to 1995’s Now and Then, Lesli Linka Glatter’s femme-bonding outing that focused on a quartet of pre-teens and the summer that unexpectedly defined their childhood.
The gloriously entertaining horror flick Hatching will provide you a nice egg in this trying time: Sundance Film Festival Review

Hatching tells the story of Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), a 12-year old rising star gymnast who lives in the supposed perfect existence of domesticated suburbia; led by her image-perfectionist mother (Sophia Heikkilä), who runs a popular blog about exactly that. Tinja’s family also consists of her taciturn father (Jani Volanen) and her spoiled, irritable younger brother (Oiva Ollila).
Maika is a flawed family film that has plenty of energy and charm but not enough innovation: Sundance Film Festival Review

Maika tells the story of Hung (Truong Phu), an 8-year old boy who is grieving over the loss of his mother who had died almost a year ago due to a severe illness. One would think that this type of emotional baggage is bad enough. However, it not only rains but it pours. His best friend is moving away, the family is in massive debt, his relationship with his father (Ngoc Tuong) is distant and greedy landowners are bullying the family into selling their apartment in order to build a new complex.
Emergency finds the danger and darkness within ’80s comedy hijinks in this racially-charged comedy/drama: Sundance Film Festival Review

Emergency tells the story of two best friends, the academic and accomplished Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and the jovial and casual Sean (RJ Cyler). After all the stresses of school, the two are determined to make school history by being the first Black students to complete the legendary frat party tour. With a laid-out plan, seven parties to attend and all the drinks and drugs to savour; what could happen?
Collider

Bill Nighy on ‘Living,’ Reimagining Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru,’ and How He Prepares for a Big Scene | Sundance 2022

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Oliver Hermanus’ Living. Based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru, the reimagined version was written by Nobel Prize and Booker Prize winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and produced by Stephen Woolley. Like Ikiru, Living focuses on a veteran civil servant (Bill Nighy) who’s been doing the same job for decades and has been living on autopilot for many years. But when he’s given a terminal medical diagnosis, he decides, after watching and becoming friends with a young woman (Aimee Lou Wood) who once worked under his supervision, to turn the page on his lonely and empty existence and work towards creating something for the next generation. Led by Nighy’s tremendous performance, and exceptional direction by Hermanus, I can’t recommend the film enough. Living also stars Alex Sharp and Tom Burke.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Michael K. Williams Final Movie Debuts To Stellar Reviews at Sundance Film Festival

The late Michael K. Williams is receiving tons of acclaim for his final performance. The film 892 was featured at Sundance Film Festival. At the festival, viewers were given the first look at the film. Starring John Boyega along with Williams and a great cast, this film is likely to get some award buzz. 892 is the story of Brian Easley. The Marine veteran was shot and killed by police after threatening to bomb a Wells Fargo in Atlanta, GA.
MOVIES
KSLTV

Tourists make most of Sundance Film Festival online

PARK CITY, Utah — The Sundance Film Festival was going to make its grand in-person return this weekend, but unfortunately, that’s not happening because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The change is having some impacts on hospitality, but Park City is still buzzing. “I was extremely excited....
PARK CITY, UT

