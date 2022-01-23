Officers shoot and kill suspect after St. Charles County police chase

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Officers shot a suspect during a police chase this morning. The person later died at the hospital. Another suspect is under arrest.

Police were called to investigate people sleeping in a car this morning in St. Charles County. The people in the car were startled after officers knocked on the window. Investigators saw one of the people in the car was armed. It appears that shots were fired during the incident.

The driver of the car then backed into a police vehicle and sped off. Officers caught up to them later near the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was shot and died later at the hospital. The passenger is now under arrest.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more details as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.

