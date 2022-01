This season is fun. The Rangers are fun to watch. They have holes, for sure, and as constructed they likely are an early exit in the playoffs. But that doesn’t take away from how fun this season has been. That said, there are frustrating points, specifically getting Alexis Lafreniere ice time, both at even strength and on the powerplay. The Rangers are trying to balance developing their prized top picks while winning, and quite frankly, not doing a good job of it. But to play Devil’s Advocate, what other options do they have?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO