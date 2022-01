Just as important as any of the groundbreaking visuals of The Matrix Resurrections that helped make it an effective sci-fi adventure was the accompanying soundtrack, composed by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer. In honor of the film's accomplishments, Mondo is releasing a limited-edition vinyl 2xLP to capture the sequel's impressive soundscape. Additionally, Mondo is releasing The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes, another 2xLP that sees a variety of artists reimagining the soundtrack in compelling and inventive ways. Both sets will become available for pre-order through MondoRecordShop.com beginning on January 19th. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters now.

