Goffstown rallies in the 4th quarter to defeat Trinity. Rob Baguidy led all scorers with 19 points as Goffstown came from behind to knock Trinity from the ranks of the unbeatens with a 65-58 win in Goffstown. Aiden O'Connell chipped in with 17 points, all in the 2nd half as the Grizzlies took command late and improved to 12-3 on the season. The Pioneers were led by Tyler Bike's 18 points and they also got 15 from Andrew Politi, all in the 1st half on 5 3's.

GOFFSTOWN, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO