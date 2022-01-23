ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baystate Health reports 273 COVID-19 patients, 24 in critical care

By Melissa Torres
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 273 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported, 24 are in the critical care unit.

AIC offers free COVID-19 booster shots

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 219 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 13 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 29 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed
WWLP

Bomb threat at Smith College; people told to avoid two campus buildings

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College officials are urging people to avoid two buildings on campus, due to a bomb threat Friday morning. The college’s official Twitter account put out a public safety alert, calling for people to avoid Burton Hall and Sabin-Reed Hall until further notice, after Campus Safety received a bomb threat. A […]
Experts: Mass. Economic Growth To Continue Well Into 2022

Economic growth in Massachusetts accelerated from the third to the fourth quarter of 2021, with real gross domestic product increasing at an 8.2 percent annualized rate, and the growth is expected to continue at slower rates over the first half of 2022, local economists reported on Thursday afternoon.
