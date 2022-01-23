Baystate Health reports 273 COVID-19 patients, 24 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 273 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Of those numbers reported, 24 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 219 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 13 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 29 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed
