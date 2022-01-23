ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
The huge Lander Wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday and Star Valley once again showed how tough they are with a first-place finish with 242 points....

WyoPreps

Lyman Wrestlers Take 7th at Lander Invite

The Lyman wrestling team has a quality line-up for the 2022 campaign led by 3-time state champion Sefton Douglas. He won the 126-pound championship at the Lander Invitational over the weekend and he is the 2-time defending state champion in 3A at 113 pounds. Plus he won a state championship in his freshman year at 106. In 2021 and 2020, Douglas went undefeated and is one of the state's most gifted wrestlers. He has a plan on the mat and the physical skills to back that up. Lyman's Kazzen Silar also placed first in Lander as he took the 106-pound crown. A year ago, he took 2nd at the 3A state tournament at 106 and is looking to make that next big step.
WyoPreps

Star Valley Wrestling Team Looks for 7th Consecutive State Title

Star Valley has been the standard-bearer for 3A wrestling for 99 years and day it seems but they have won 6 state titles in a row. A 7th may be on the horizon for the Braves after a strong showing in the Lander Tournament over the weekend. They had 9 wrestlers place in the top 4 in their respective weight classes with two champions.
Washington Missourian

Girls Wrestling — St. Clair Tournament

The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs hosted a wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 21. St. Clair finished second in the team scores at the event with Union placing 12th and Borgia 13th.
Trey Smith
Sioux City Journal

Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling dominates MRAC Tournament

SIOUX CITY– The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team left no doubt about who the best team was on Thursday night at the Missouri River Activities Conference (MRAC) Tournament. The Warriors simply dominated inside of Long Lines Family Rec Center, sending 13 wrestlers to the conference championships, walking away...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Skiing Schedule and Results: Jan. 28-29, 2022

Only downhill skiers will be racing this weekend at the high school level in Wyoming. There is also a venue change. Due to poor snow conditions at the White Pines Ski Area near Pinedale, alpine skiing is switching to Casper Mountain. The NCHS Britt Farr Memorial Race and the Pinedale Invitational have traded spots on the schedule. The Pinedale event will move to Feb. 18 and 19, 2022.
CASPER, WY
#Combat#Photofest#Pinedale
WyoPreps

High Sports Pics of the Week Jan 21-22

We have a very large collection of photo's from around the state with boys and girls basketball, indoor track, and boys swimming. Once again, a big thank you to all the fabulous photographers who contribute to this collection. Enjoy!
WyoPreps

Pinedale Grapplers Have High Hopes in 2022

Pinedale has been loaded with wrestling talent for the last few years and they have a guy who is looking for his 4th state championship. Cody Phelps won it all in 3A at 138 pounds a year ago, he took 1st at 126 in 2020 and also placed first at 106 back in 2019. Phelps ended up with a gold medal at the Lander Invitational over the weekend, with his championship opponent, Fischer Hawkins withdrawing with a medical forfeit. Phelps is one of the state's most accomplished wrestlers and had a real chance to make history at the State Tournament next month.
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

