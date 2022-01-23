PhotoFest! Lander Wrestling Tournament

The Lyman wrestling team has a quality line-up for the 2022 campaign led by 3-time state champion Sefton Douglas. He won the 126-pound championship at the Lander Invitational over the weekend and he is the 2-time defending state champion in 3A at 113 pounds. Plus he won a state championship in his freshman year at 106. In 2021 and 2020, Douglas went undefeated and is one of the state's most gifted wrestlers. He has a plan on the mat and the physical skills to back that up. Lyman's Kazzen Silar also placed first in Lander as he took the 106-pound crown. A year ago, he took 2nd at the 3A state tournament at 106 and is looking to make that next big step.

