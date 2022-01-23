Outstanding CCPS teachers, employees honored at Golden Apple Awards

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Public Schools named its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the year Saturday night, at the Golden Apple Awards fete held at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens.

Sara Wierhake, executive director of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, told The Daily Sun she was “thrilled” to be at the event which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“For over 30 years, we’ve been honoring our teachers and employees of excellence,” Wierhake said.

Lisa Branno-Penwell, who teaches advanced English courses at Port Charlotte High School, was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year, while Keturah Webb, the head custodian at Port Charlotte Middle School, was named Support Employee of the Year.

Branno-Penwell moved to Port Charlotte when she was 5 and attended district schools through high school. She has spent her entire 19-year teaching career at PCHS.

She is the first person to graduate from Junior Leadership Charlotte and Leadership Charlotte.

Branno-Penwell began teaching two days after she graduated from the University of South Florida.

She wrote in her bio she is a devoted Pirate who hopes to pass along her love of literature and her community to her students.

Married to Ben Penwell, a fellow Pirate English teacher, she enjoys reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

Keturah Webb is the head custodian at Port Charlotte Middle School. She is from Astoria, New York, and is the middle child of seven.

She said in her bio that she comes from a family that believes in playing hard and working hard.

As a teen, her passion for playing team sports instilled in her a strong work effort and her ability to be a team player.

Keturah has worked as a correctional officer, a custodian, and she’s been a basketball coach.

She began working at Port Charlotte Middle School as a substitute custodian, but writes that now she realizes the Terrier students and staff have become her family.

Some 280 attended the event, which was emceed by Michael Riley, spokesperson for the district.

School Board member Bob Segur said, “I am just glad we were able to enjoy this evening.” He said “all the nominees earned this recognition.”

Nominees for the Teachers of Distinction award

There were four other teachers beside Branno-Penwell who were nominated for the Golden Apple award. They are:

• Eileen Bayanti, Peace River Elementary School, whose teaching career spans 25 years

• Michael E. Mitchell, a teacher at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School

• Lynn Mongiardini-Potts, a Sallie Jones Elementary School teacher

• Michele Farnsworth, who teaches students with disabilities at The Academy

Support Employees of Distinction

There were four other nominees in this category. They are:

• Diseree Goudreau, East Elementary School

• Sharda Ali, a paraprofessional at The Academy

• Lauren Rockett, a paraprofessional at Kingsway Elementary School

• Tabitha Starr, Charlotte Harbor Center