• Kenya and Nigeria are the main countries that use cryptos. • The Crypto adoption in Africa is waged by the economic crisis that each country is going through. Although Europe has remained limited with cryptocurrencies, the panorama is different in regions such as Africa, where crypto adoption increases every day. The third-largest continent in the world is friendly to using cryptocurrencies. According to figures, its adoption amounted to more than a thousand percent in 2021. In this way, Africa officially becomes the territory that uses Bitcoin or other currencies the most.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO