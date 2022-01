MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air moves in this weekend in the wake of a powerful cold front forecast to move in late tonight and it may be the coldest air we have seen in over a decade. Temperatures will plummet the 30s and 40s this Sunday. The wind will build Friday night as clouds increase. A few showers will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Once the cold front sweeps through, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning and a cold Northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60...

