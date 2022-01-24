ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID Illinois: In-person services resuming at secretary of state offices

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zrS5_0dtaUJRA00

There is some good news for Illinois motorists who have been waiting all month for the Secretary of State's office to resume in-person services.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said offices - including driver services facilities - that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in positive COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening up again on Monday. Those offices that operate on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, according to a news release.

White's office said people who come to the offices will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when they arrive.

RELATED: Illinois Secretary of State driver services facilities to close from Jan. 3-17

Also, those residents who want to schedule appointments at one of the facilities where appointments are required can do so beginning the morning the facilities reopen.

But his office said people can continue to conduct a lot of their business online, such as renewing license plate stickers, obtain duplicate driver's license or identification cars, and file business services documents. Also, some residents will be able to renew their driver's licenses or identification cards online and are encouraged to call 217-785-1424 to find out if they are eligible to do so.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
County
Cook County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Identification Cards
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy