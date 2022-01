Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will not seek an extension of his executive order for state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests. He told state legislative leaders this in a private meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held to begin discussions on 11 of Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency orders he’d like to continue after his pandemic emergency powers expire on February 15.

