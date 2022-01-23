ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

By Emma McIntyre
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DX3aQ_0dtaFaiG00
Tom Holland, star of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' is seen at the film's Los Angeles premiere on December 14, 2021 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday.

In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.

The only films ahead of it in terms of worldwide box office takes are "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Paramount's latest installment in the "Scream" horror franchise grossed $12.4 million for second place in the Friday-through-Sunday period. As in the original "Scream" from 1996, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette star.

The third spot went to Universal's animated musical "Sing 2," at $5.7 million. The family friendly film has a big voice cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams and Bono.

Universal also claimed fourth place, with new Christian romance drama "Redeeming Love," at $3.7 million.

Set during the California Gold Rush -- though it was filmed in Cape Town -- the film offers a parable about sin and salvation that has fared better with audiences, especially in the South, than with critics, analysts say.

And in fifth, for the second week, was spy action comedy "The King's Man" from 20th Century, at $1.8 million. Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Matthew Goode star.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The 355" ($1.6 million)

"American Underdog" ($1.2 million)

"The King's Daughter" ($750,000)

"West Side Story" ($698,000)

"Licorice Pizza" ($683,000)

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Said He Was "Saying Goodbye" to Character in Pivotal Aunt May Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month and it managed to pass $1 billion after only ten days, and it's now the sixth-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The big draw of the film was the return of past Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. For the first time since the movie was released, Maguire and Garfield joined current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, for an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project. During the film, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed, and the end of the film sees Peter visiting her grave. Hammond brought up this emotional moment, and Holland said that in a way, he was saying goodbye to his character.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
MOVIES
