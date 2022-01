Over the last couple of years, there has undoubtedly been a bit of a shift in the manner that both AMD and Nvidia have allowed their graphics card products to be reviewed. Put simply, for independent organisations such as ourselves, the date on which were able to publish a review has, more often than not, fallen on the exact date and time that the product became commercially available to buy. – For a consumer looking to place a pre-order, therefore, you have only really had two options. Either wait until the reviews were published and hopefully find that stock of it was still available to buy, or get your preorder/purchase in as quickly as possible and take a metaphorical spin of the roulette wheel that you’ll be getting something good.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO