Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...

