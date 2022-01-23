ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Review: Where ‘Watcher’ lacks in originality, it more than makes up for with a thrilling central performance from Maika Monroe [Grade: B+]

Cover picture for the articleMany thrillers try too hard to be original. They try to incorporate a twist to their intriguing premise. They throw a curveball at the midpoint to make you second guess how it all ends. Too often, all of these storytelling strategies fail to pay off and were never even necessary to...

awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown preach a committed yet familiar gospel in church satire ‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ [Grade: B-]

“You’ve got to be strong to be a First Lady.” That’s a line stated by Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) early on in Adamma Ebo’s feature debut (which she co-produced with her twin sister Adanne), Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, that resonates throughout every moment we spend with her. She is the wife of a predominant Baptist pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), and their mega church, Wander To Greater Paths, is in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, with a predominantly African American congregation. Within the opening minutes of the film, we see footage of the 25,000 members of their church gathering to hear Lee-Curtis’s sermons, while Trinitie proudly looks on. They’ve built a connection and trust with the community for over nine years, which is why when allegations of sexual misconduct about Lee-Curtis were made public, the couple had no choice to go into hiding and shut down their church until these allegations were either handled in court or settled. Not completely unlike the what befell 1980s evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and turned into a 2021 film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
RELIGION
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ meanders too much for its own good [Grade: C]

We all had to find a way to stay busy during the pandemic. For most of us, we ventured into hobbies we never had time for, pushing ourselves to learn something new given the plethora of free time while the world was turned upside down. Artists, though, continued to create projects for themselves to scratch the creative itch till they were able to go back to their film sets or to the theater to pick up the pieces of what was left two years ago. Oscar–nominated Jesse Eisenberg spent this time writing and performing in an award–winning audio drama titled When You Finish Saving the World. In an effort to tackle the complexities of raising a child, and said child growing up in modern world, Eisenberg’s story spanned decades to create well rounded characters. But in the film adaptation, in an effort to strip things back, loses a lot of the layers and diverges into two narrative paths that don’t ultimately connect.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’ balances horrors real and imagined in the world of institutionalized academic racism [Grade: B]

Mariama Diallo’s debut feature Master begins as most coming of age college films do, with orientation and getting to know the place our characters have selected for their higher educational careers. For Jasmine (Zoe Renee), her first day at Ancaster College is extremely tense, as the soon comes to realize two things, that she is one of the only Black students on campus, and that the school has placed her in room 302, known to be haunted by the ghost of someone who died in it years before. In an effort to not dwell on that information, she tries to make the best of it, as she gets to know her fellow students, go to parties, meet cute boys, all the while trying to excel in her schoolwork. But as her time at Ancaster continues, and she does become curious in not just the history of her room, but the curses surrounding the entire academic institution, the more she begins to have haunting visions and nightmares that take over her daily focus, thus her grades begin to slip.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: A career-best performance from John Boyega and a farewell to Michael Kenneth Williams highlight true-life hostage thriller ‘892’ [Grade: B]

Every day, soldiers come home from across the world and face a common, harsh reality; that after years of dedicated service to their country, we fail to give them the basic support needed to reintegrate and survive in our modern world. That’s what is on full display in true-life thriller 892, the latest film starring John Boyega, as a former marine who held up a local Atlanta bank back in summer of 2017.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Kogonada’s emotionally rich ‘After Yang’ is destined to be one of the year’s best films [Grade: A]

After Yang, director Kogonada’s highly anticipated follow up to his 2017 indie darling Columbus, starts with a Jake (Colin Farrell), Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), and their children Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and Yang (Justin H. Min) taking a family photo in a dreamlike setting to make an everlasting memory. They go home, make dinner, and then suit up, and bond over a virtual dance competition they do as a family against other families around the world. They are eliminated due to an error in their chorography, but Yang won’t start dancing. It’s because Yang is a robot malfunctioning, causing great concern to his family.
THEATER & DANCE
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Sundance Review] High Concept Sci-fi ‘Dual’ Ponders Existence with Infectious Pitch-Black Humor

Riley Stearns’ follow-up to pitch-black comedy The Art of Self Defense once again puts his knack for off-kilter humor on display. Only this time, the writer/director applies it to a high-concept sci-fi story that uses an end-of-life decision as the starting point. Dual uses deadpan delivery and oddball performances to capture the strangeness of life, especially when faced with death.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: In Andrew Semans’ tense and terrifying ‘Resurrection,’ Rebecca Hall gets under your skin [Grade: A]

In an opening scene of Resurrection, a film by writer/director Andrew Semans, premiering at Sundance Film Festival, Margaret, played by Rebecca Hall, counsels a young female intern who is having problems with her boyfriend and warns her about the dangers of sadists. In that moment, although nearly imperceptible, there is a shift in Margaret that makes it clear that the comment is coming from a deeper place than simple collegial advice–it feels personal. And thus begins the slow burn of Resurrection, a psychological trauma—sorry, drama—that features an earthquake of a central performance by Hall which will burrow under your skin and make you shiver long after the credits roll.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Mind the age gap and narrative cohesion in ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines,’ stay for Lily McInerny’s bracing performance [Grade: C-]

Bored out of her mind, 17-year-old Lea (Lily McInerny) is doing what a normal teenager has to do to fill in the time before her summer vacation comes to an end. She wakes up late in the day, tans by the pool, grabs doughnuts with her friends, and messes around with boys in the back seat of car, without a care in the world. Lea’s mother (Gretchen Mol) can’t stand that she is home all the time, counting the minutes she is back in school and out of her hair. She doesn’t care if her daughter goes out, just as long as she comes home in one piece.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: The cute and quirky ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ glides right into your heart with pitch perfect performances from Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson [Grade: A]

At a certain point in our lives, we’ve fallen in love. Could happen at a young age, as it does for Andrew (Javien Mercado), at a bar mitzvah for one of his friends in school. He locks eyes with the event coordinator on the dance floor, as she is leading a group dance. Young Andrew is shy at first, afraid to confront his crush. And as he and his family are leaving, he gets the courage to bare his feelings for her, to which she is faltered, but politely turns down his offer of a date in the future. Gutted by this, his mother (Leslie Mann) consoles, assuring him this is just the first in a long life of searching for the right person to be with.
MOVIES
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
oneroomwithaview.com

Watcher – Sundance 2022 Review

Chloe Okuno’s Watcher follows Julia (Maika Monroe) who joins her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job. Unable to speak the language and stuck at home with nothing to fill the time, the feeling that she’s being watched becomes debilitating.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: ‘Sirens’ follows Lebanon’s first all-woman metal band screaming their way to success [Grade: B]

Slave to Sirens only exists at nightfall. When the sun dips over the horizon, Lebanon’s first all-woman metal band emerges from their daytime existence to headbang long into the night. Embedded amongst the ornate architecture of Lebanon’s rich history and Beruit’s conservative society and economic hardship, the young women of Slave to Sirens rely on thrash metal music-making as a means of artistic expression. Director Rita Baghdadi’s third documentary feature is a behind the scenes look at the band’s navigation of Lebanon’s music scene and an ode to the sisterhood that is created through a sense of musical belonging.
MUSIC
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Audrey Diwan’s Golden Lion winner ‘Happening’ is intense, visceral filmmaking at its best [Grade: A-]

Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) is a brilliant Literature student. She’s at the top of her class, deep in her studies, and ready to pass her exams. She has a bright future ahead of her. All of that slips away in an instant when she discovers that she’s pregnant. It’s unplanned and unwanted. But this is not just a disruption of her academic and social life. This is France in 1963. An abortion is not only illegal, it’s punishable with prison time. It’s something so taboo that no one, not a professor, a doctor, or even her friends, are comfortable talking about, not even as a joke. Her best friends, Hélène (Luàna Bajrami) and Brigitte (Louise Orry-Diquéro) are afraid to get involved, the latter even detaching herself by claiming it’s not her business.
MOVIES
/Film

Call Jane Review: A Well-Meaning But Strangely Simplified Look At The Jane Collective [Sundance 2022]

Anytime I see someone claiming "This is the movie we need right now!", I get a little antsy. It's such a bold, broad claim and it's almost never accurate. Still, I can appreciate the sentiment, and it's fair to say that Phyllis Nagy's "Call Jane" is an important movie — or perhaps it's more accurate to describe it as a movie about an important subject. Nagy's film is based (loosely, it would seem) on the true story of the Jane Network, an underground group providing women with abortion services in Chicago between 1969 to 1973. At the time, abortion was still illegal nationwide. Roe vs. Wade changed that, but now, here in 2022, abortion is perilously close to being illegal again. Texas has essentially already outlawed it on a state level, and America's right-leaning Supreme Court seems poised to do the same thing on a grander scale. For the country to come so far only to now go backward is appalling.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Every Day In Kaimukī’ Review: Moody Shoegaze Vibes Still Feel A Little Undercooked [Sundance]

“I’d rather have one person dance in my car than have 100 people with the song on in the background” late-night radio DJ, Naz (Naz Kawakami), tells his friend. The young man hosts a show called “Night Drive,” on 90.1 FM Honolulu, “the show that makes you feel cool when you’re driving at night, the show where you actually are as you speed down the freeway going about your misdeeds.”
THEATER & DANCE

