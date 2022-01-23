Sundance Review: Where ‘Watcher’ lacks in originality, it more than makes up for with a thrilling central performance from Maika Monroe [Grade: B+]

Mariama Diallo’s debut feature Master begins as most coming of age college films do, with orientation and getting to know the place our characters have selected for their higher educational careers. For Jasmine (Zoe Renee), her first day at Ancaster College is extremely tense, as the soon comes to realize two things, that she is one of the only Black students on campus, and that the school has placed her in room 302, known to be haunted by the ghost of someone who died in it years before. In an effort to not dwell on that information, she tries to make the best of it, as she gets to know her fellow students, go to parties, meet cute boys, all the while trying to excel in her schoolwork. But as her time at Ancaster continues, and she does become curious in not just the history of her room, but the curses surrounding the entire academic institution, the more she begins to have haunting visions and nightmares that take over her daily focus, thus her grades begin to slip.

