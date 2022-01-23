ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Review: A career-best performance from John Boyega and a farewell to Michael Kenneth Williams highlight true-life hostage thriller ‘892’ [Grade: B]

By Ryan McQuade
awardswatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, soldiers come home from across the world and face a common, harsh reality; that after years of dedicated service to their country, we fail to give them the basic support needed to reintegrate and survive in our modern world. That’s what is on full display in true-life thriller 892,...

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown preach a committed yet familiar gospel in church satire ‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ [Grade: B-]

“You’ve got to be strong to be a First Lady.” That’s a line stated by Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) early on in Adamma Ebo’s feature debut (which she co-produced with her twin sister Adanne), Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, that resonates throughout every moment we spend with her. She is the wife of a predominant Baptist pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), and their mega church, Wander To Greater Paths, is in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, with a predominantly African American congregation. Within the opening minutes of the film, we see footage of the 25,000 members of their church gathering to hear Lee-Curtis’s sermons, while Trinitie proudly looks on. They’ve built a connection and trust with the community for over nine years, which is why when allegations of sexual misconduct about Lee-Curtis were made public, the couple had no choice to go into hiding and shut down their church until these allegations were either handled in court or settled. Not completely unlike the what befell 1980s evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and turned into a 2021 film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
RELIGION
Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Michael Kenneth Williams
Person
Nicole Beharie
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Kenneth Williams
Person
Selenis Leyva
defpen

John Boyega Opens Up About Working With Michael K. Williams For ‘892’

Over the weekend, a number of films debuted at the 2022 Sundance film Festival. Among the many films that left people buzzing was 892, a thriller drama led by director Abi Damaris Corbin. Inspired by the life of U.S. Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley, the film follows an Iraq veteran, played by John Boyega, as he attempts to rob a bank after being disenfranchised by American society. Opposite Boyega, the late Michael K. Williams plays the role of a hostage negotiator by the name of Eli Bernard. As the first reviews of the film pour in, Boyega took time to speak with The Hollywood Reporter about his experience working with the late actor.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Kogonada’s emotionally rich ‘After Yang’ is destined to be one of the year’s best films [Grade: A]

After Yang, director Kogonada’s highly anticipated follow up to his 2017 indie darling Columbus, starts with a Jake (Colin Farrell), Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), and their children Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and Yang (Justin H. Min) taking a family photo in a dreamlike setting to make an everlasting memory. They go home, make dinner, and then suit up, and bond over a virtual dance competition they do as a family against other families around the world. They are eliminated due to an error in their chorography, but Yang won’t start dancing. It’s because Yang is a robot malfunctioning, causing great concern to his family.
THEATER & DANCE
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: The cute and quirky ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ glides right into your heart with pitch perfect performances from Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson [Grade: A]

At a certain point in our lives, we’ve fallen in love. Could happen at a young age, as it does for Andrew (Javien Mercado), at a bar mitzvah for one of his friends in school. He locks eyes with the event coordinator on the dance floor, as she is leading a group dance. Young Andrew is shy at first, afraid to confront his crush. And as he and his family are leaving, he gets the courage to bare his feelings for her, to which she is faltered, but politely turns down his offer of a date in the future. Gutted by this, his mother (Leslie Mann) consoles, assuring him this is just the first in a long life of searching for the right person to be with.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Mind the age gap and narrative cohesion in ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines,’ stay for Lily McInerny’s bracing performance [Grade: C-]

Bored out of her mind, 17-year-old Lea (Lily McInerny) is doing what a normal teenager has to do to fill in the time before her summer vacation comes to an end. She wakes up late in the day, tans by the pool, grabs doughnuts with her friends, and messes around with boys in the back seat of car, without a care in the world. Lea’s mother (Gretchen Mol) can’t stand that she is home all the time, counting the minutes she is back in school and out of her hair. She doesn’t care if her daughter goes out, just as long as she comes home in one piece.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Sundance Film Festival#Sundance Review#Marines#Wells Fargo
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Mariama Diallo’s ‘Master’ balances horrors real and imagined in the world of institutionalized academic racism [Grade: B]

Mariama Diallo’s debut feature Master begins as most coming of age college films do, with orientation and getting to know the place our characters have selected for their higher educational careers. For Jasmine (Zoe Renee), her first day at Ancaster College is extremely tense, as the soon comes to realize two things, that she is one of the only Black students on campus, and that the school has placed her in room 302, known to be haunted by the ghost of someone who died in it years before. In an effort to not dwell on that information, she tries to make the best of it, as she gets to know her fellow students, go to parties, meet cute boys, all the while trying to excel in her schoolwork. But as her time at Ancaster continues, and she does become curious in not just the history of her room, but the curses surrounding the entire academic institution, the more she begins to have haunting visions and nightmares that take over her daily focus, thus her grades begin to slip.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Summering’ is an adventurously fanciful but cold tale of childhood [Grade: C]

It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Eva Longoria Bastón examines the feud and friendship of Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez, Latinx pride in documentary ‘La Guerra Civil’ [Grade: B+]

In sports, there is nothing better than a rivalry. When two opponents step up to face one another, and have nothing more than animosity towards each other and a desire to win, it’s the kind of storytelling you can’t make up. It’s relatable, emotional, and fundamentally human. La Guerra Civil brings us the epic boxing feud between legendary boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990s, leading up to their collision against one another in 1996. But for each fighter, it was more than just about winning a boxing title, or proving who was the best between the two of them. No, it was a battle to determine who was the real face of Mexican boxing. But both men’s path to this fight are full of hard work and similarities.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
/Film

Call Jane Review: A Well-Meaning But Strangely Simplified Look At The Jane Collective [Sundance 2022]

Anytime I see someone claiming "This is the movie we need right now!", I get a little antsy. It's such a bold, broad claim and it's almost never accurate. Still, I can appreciate the sentiment, and it's fair to say that Phyllis Nagy's "Call Jane" is an important movie — or perhaps it's more accurate to describe it as a movie about an important subject. Nagy's film is based (loosely, it would seem) on the true story of the Jane Network, an underground group providing women with abortion services in Chicago between 1969 to 1973. At the time, abortion was still illegal nationwide. Roe vs. Wade changed that, but now, here in 2022, abortion is perilously close to being illegal again. Texas has essentially already outlawed it on a state level, and America's right-leaning Supreme Court seems poised to do the same thing on a grander scale. For the country to come so far only to now go backward is appalling.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Audrey Diwan’s Golden Lion winner ‘Happening’ is intense, visceral filmmaking at its best [Grade: A-]

Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) is a brilliant Literature student. She’s at the top of her class, deep in her studies, and ready to pass her exams. She has a bright future ahead of her. All of that slips away in an instant when she discovers that she’s pregnant. It’s unplanned and unwanted. But this is not just a disruption of her academic and social life. This is France in 1963. An abortion is not only illegal, it’s punishable with prison time. It’s something so taboo that no one, not a professor, a doctor, or even her friends, are comfortable talking about, not even as a joke. Her best friends, Hélène (Luàna Bajrami) and Brigitte (Louise Orry-Diquéro) are afraid to get involved, the latter even detaching herself by claiming it’s not her business.
MOVIES
film-book.com

TV Review: BRING ON THE DANCING HORSES: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot [Sundance 2022]

Bring on the Dancing Horse: Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot TV show review from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Kate Bosworth plays an assassin dressed like the equivalent to a Quaker Oats woman in director Michael Polish‘s 10-part Western series, Bring on the Dancing Horses. The first episode of this very intriguing show is playing at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s darkly comic and very well paced as it keeps the viewer wondering where it is ultimately headed.
TV SERIES
/Film

Emily The Criminal Review: Aubrey Plaza Is Superb In This Gig Economy Crime Saga [Sundance 2022]

Aubrey Plaza is becoming one of those "must watch" performers; the type you go out of your way to see, no matter what the movie. Heck, she might already be there. With "Emily the Criminal," Plaza takes on perhaps her most dramatic role yet; even more so than her exceptional, unhinged work in the oddball "Black Bear." Despite how frantic and manic that movie became, there remained an air of humor — albeit dark, bleak humor. Not so with "Emily the Criminal," which has Plaza breaking bad as Emily, a young woman with considerable student debt and a criminal record that keeps her from being gainfully employed. Then she learns about something called "dummy shopping," a process that involves buying expensive items (big TVs, cars, you name it) with stolen credit cards and then selling the goods for a profit. The cards are supplied by Youcef (Theo Rossi), who strikes us as vaguely threatening when we first meet him. Emily is understandably hesitant to get involved with this sort of thing, but when she learns she can make $200 for about an hour's work, and later $2,000, she decides to go for it.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

‘Resurrection’ Review: A Claustrophobic Thriller Elevates Off the Performances From Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth | Sundance 2022

At first look, it appears Margaret (Rebecca Hall) has it all. She works as a biologist in an upscale, cozy office and lives in a roomy, modern home. She’s entangled in an affair with a married man named Peter (Michael Esper), to which Margaret has clearly defined the sexual boundaries to follow. Abby (Grace Kaufman), her teenage daughter, is getting ready to go away to college. Naturally, there’s some trepidation a single mother’s only child is about to leave the nest — but overall, life is good. During a late-night get-together, Margaret divulges to Peter that she used to love drawing — an activity that she hadn’t done in almost 18 years. It’s mighty peculiar for somebody to drop a beloved hobby for that long, but in the unsettling mystery of Resurrection, even the most minor behaviors have a backstory.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Jono McLeod’s doc ‘My Old School’ threads a fine line between humor and pain, truth and lies [Grade: B]

Exactly a year removed from the premiere of the acclaimed documentary Flee at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, comes My Old School, another nonfiction film that uses animation and creative trickery to tell its story and to disguise its central figure. While My Old School is much less serious and its stakes far lower than Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s acclaimed documentary about the perils of refugee life, it does contain a central figure whose story prompts some interesting questions about ethics, perseverance, dishonesty and self-acceptance. But, considering its tone, the much more apt cinematic comparison for My Old School is not Flee at all, but Never Been Kissed, the 1999 Drew Barrymore comedy about an adult reporter who returns to high school for a story.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘A Love Song’ Review: Max Walker-Silverman’s Debut Is A Beautiful, Overdue Showcase For Dale Dickey [Sundance]

Yellow wildflowers in the dusty brown dirt, multi-colored rolling hills, and a green-blue lake set the stage for writer-director Max Walker-Silverman’s debut feature film “A Love Song.” A rumination on love found and lost, it’s also a hymn to the beauty and wonder of Walker-Silverman’s native Colorado. Cinematographer Alfonso Herrera Salcedo shoots the film with the hazy, yet hyper-defined colors of an old picture postcard. Rarely has the cobalt blue of the night sky, vast fields of sagebrush, or the white trunks and yellow leaves of the aspen trees been so lovingly photographed.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy