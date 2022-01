One of the underrated Mediterranean restaurants is Green Olive Family BBQ. They used to be located in west Wichita, but made the move to 4520 E. 47th St, just outside of Derby. After the move, the restaurant added BBQ to the menu and not too long ago added a buffet that is available only on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO