Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO