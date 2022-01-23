ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amzn#Amazon Com Inc#Earnings Reports#Amazon Com#Sec#Lion Street Advisors Llc#Barclays#Tigress Financial
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.37

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 158587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.19. Several analysts have recently weighed in on the...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.93

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 817372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.86. A number of research analysts have issued reports...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Whalerock Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy