Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.78 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately...

Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.
IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.85). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Morgan Stanley Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “
Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.
Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Citigroup Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.
