Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.78 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO