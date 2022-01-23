Picture of the Day: The golden hour

Kate Hudson declared that 2022 will be the year that she will reunite with her "dancing heart again." And I am so here for it. The 42-year-old Knives Out 2 star just shared two posts from her dance workout. In the first, she posted a series of snaps, all of which feature her in different dance positions while wearing a super cute all-black workout set. In the second, she posted a video of herself really feeling the music, dancing to Sleeping at Last's tune "All Through the Night." Her killer moves were inspired by modern dance, and she does some seriously impressive spins and twirls.

