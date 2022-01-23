Picture of the Day: The golden hour

At The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely, you’ll find a wedding venue with intimate spaces, one-of-a-kind details, and a destination atmosphere. The property features multiple indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception options, full-service catering, boutique rooms for your family and friends, and a stage for live music so you can dance the night away. Several wedding packages are available to fit various guest counts, desires, and budgets. Our property is the perfect combination of Midwestern comfort, urban backdrops, and stylistic services. You can eat, drink, and be merry (and married!) anywhere within the walls of our property. And we hope you do just that. Want to know more? Reach out to us at events@theoxbowhotel.com.
