Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD: Something that continues to come about, we discussed the triplet therapy, we even discussed EGFR inhibitors in certain cases. But the traditional wisdom of pushing aggressively and treat until progression is something that most of us don’t do anymore. We treat essentially to maintenance now, more than treat to progression. So how do you decide on maintenance, and more specifically to the discussion, with EGFR inhibitors. There are data, but those tend to be a little bit more challenging to maintain patients on. Maybe I’ll start with you, Chiara, and then Gerald. Thoughts about, who are those patients you pick for maintenance therapy vs a treatment holiday? Then, what do you do with the EGFR inhibitors?

