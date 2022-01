After historic consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider lost to Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma on Wednesday night. She is the second-most winning champion of all time, only behind current guest host Ken Jennings who won 74 games in 2004. She also became the first transgender person to qualify for the show’s “Tournament of Champions.”

