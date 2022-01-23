Sponsored: Green Rides: Tesla’s Model 3 is the Reigning Champ of Fuel Economy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Rides: Tesla's Model 3 is the Reigning Champ of Fuel Economy

By Peter Douglas
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the EPA’s fueleconomy.gov website, the most efficient electric vehicle premiering in 2022 is the Tesla Model 3 RWD, which can travel 100 miles on just 25 kilowatt-hours of electricity. The frugal sedan boasts a combined MPGe rating of 132, using the same amount of energy contained in one gallon...

Jalopnik

Someone Finally Fixed The Tesla Model S Yoke, But It Will Cost You

Someone has finally come up with a solution to Tesla’s much maligned yoke on the Model S Plaid, but it’s going to cost you. The yoke has been nothing short of incredibly controversial since it was first revealed, and it proved to be troublesome when trying to maneuver at slow speeds. That’s mostly due to the fact that the car’s steering system means drivers have to go hand-over-hand many times just to navigate tight spaces. It’s all a very clumsy affair.
CARS
imfromdenver.com

Tesla Owner Blows Up His 2013 Model S With 60lbs Of Dynamite

Tesla owner Tuomas Katainen became so fed up with expensive repair costs, error messages and awful customer service from Tesla that he blew up his 2013 Model S with 60 pounds of dynamite. In the video, Katainen explains how he towed his Tesla to a local dealership where it sat...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Race Modified Suzuki Hayabusa

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest electric car on the market (aside from the exotic Rimac Nevera), but is it quick enough to beat a Suzuki Hayabusa?. DragTimes recently had an opportunity to check out the Plaid against a modified version of the Suzuki Hayabusa, which has a 1,340 cc engine (205 whp). The Tesla has its three electric motors, which should together produce 1,020 hp.
CARS
CleanTechnica

She’s On Her Second Tesla Model S

Way, way back in 2019, which seems like about seven years ago at least, I interviewed a woman living in Europe about her Tesla Model 3. That time was obviously pre-Covid-19; the world today is quite different in many ways. In parallel to the pandemic, the presence of electric vehicles continues to expand in our lives, fortunately. Generally, electric vehicles, like motorcycles, seem to be viewed as a man’s game or domain. However, another trend that has grown recently is that of greater diversity and inclusion. In that spirit, it appears to add value to public sentiment and life to have more women represented in EV coverage. There are a number of female Tesla owner groups on Facebook and I was fortunate recently to contact a Texas-based woman, Carrell Grigsby, a Model S owner and driver, who agreed to answer some questions about her experiences with two Model S’s for CleanTechnica.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Is The Tesla Model Y Even Safer Than The Tesla Model 3?

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) revealed the results of its Tesla Model Y crash safety tests recently. Like all Teslas, the Model Y earned the highest-possible rating during these tests. But there was also a surprise. When looking carefully at the results, it’s clear that the Model Y...
CARS
insideevs.com

2018 Tesla Model S With 104,000 Miles Sells For A Whopping $51K

While it may come as a surprise to some folks that a 2018 Tesla Model S 100D with over 100,000 miles sold on the used market for over $50,000, but it shouldn't. We've been writing about the rise in used car prices, and more specifically, the premium people are paying for used Teslas, for some time now.
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

Can a 1972 Plymouth Satellite Coupe Run on a Tesla Model S Engine?

What happens when a muscle car lover bumps into an old muscle car from the '70s and wants to get it running again? Well, he replaces its engine with a Tesla Model S's. Meet Kevin Erickson, inventor of the Electrollite project, who simply, well not that simply, wanted to make a new car out of a 1972 Plymouth Satellite Coupe, removing its 318 V8 engine and putting in some Tesla hardware just to learn new things, and challenge himself. Though he got people thinking that he ruined a classic, he seems to have enjoyed "ripping the soul out of" it. Building turbo and muscle cars before, Erickson included a 100 kW battery pack from a Tesla this time.
CARS
techeblog.com

This Jet-Powered Tesla Model S P85D Races the Model S Plaid and Might Surprise You

Matt Mikka of Warped Perception recently added jet turbines to his Tesla Model S P85D and really wanted to put it to the test. So, what better way than by pitting it against the current fastest Tesla vehicle, the Model S Plaid? Despite how small the jet turbines are, they generate a whopping 300-pounds of thrust right off the line, enabling it to hit 60 mph in a mere 3.32-seconds, compared to 4.38-seconds without the extra boost. Read more to see how the showdown played out.
CARS
hackaday.com

Exploring Tesla Model S High Voltage Cabling

When he’s not busy with his day job as professor of computer and automotive engineering at Weber State University, [John Kelly] is a prolific producer of educational videos. We found his video tracing out the 22+ meters of high voltage cabling in a Tesla Model S (below the break) quite interesting. [John] does warn that his videos are highly detailed and may not be for everyone:
CARS
Autoblog

Tesla Model S gets an aftermarket yoke replacement

Love your new Tesla Model S but hate the stupid yoke? That's OK, we get it. In fact, everybody who actually drives their cars gets it. But now there's a more viable solution for your buyer's remorse: an aftermarket steering wheel replacement from Tesla tuning shop T Sportline. As shown...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s request for tougher fuel economy penalties thrown out by U.S. Appeals Court

Tesla’s request for tougher penalties on automakers that fail to meet U.S. fuel economy standards was thrown out by a U.S. appeals court on Thursday. The request from the electric automaker was initially put forward in April 2021 but was rejected by the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals as there was a pending investigation into the company’s vehicles by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tesla once again asked for the court to take immediate action in August when it submitted a second complaint. The court rejected Tesla’s request yesterday.
U.S. POLITICS
wccftech.com

AMD’s Ryzen CPU Reportedly Cuts Down Tesla Model 3’s Driving Range

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) Ryzen microprocessors installed inside U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Inc's Model 3 electric vehicles are reducing their driving range according to a report from advisory service Teslascope. Tesla, which had previously used Intel Corporation's Atom processors for its infotainment systems, has recently made the switch to AMD devices, and the report shows that Tesla customers who had pre-ordered a Model 3 are now being asked by the company to accept a range decrease for heir vehicle in some jurisdictions due to consumer protection laws. Additionally, the range for Tesla's Model Y also appears to have increased, but this seems to be due to the vehicle receiving larger batteries.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Leak: Tesla might add a regular horn to its butterfly steering wheel in the Model S and Model X

Instead of relying on touch-sensitive buttons, a new iteration of Tesla's futuristic yoke steering wheel in the Model S and Model X could be equipped with a regular horn. The electric car pioneer Tesla is no stranger when it comes to quite peculiar design choices, and the futuristic butterfly-shaped steering wheel of the Tesla Model S and Model X is certainly a perfect example for this. While the steering wheel has proven to be a bit unpractical at low speeds and in tight traffic situations, one essential safety-related function is also integrated in a quite controversial kind of way.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Jet-Powered Tesla Destroy A Plaid Model S

Forgetting the Plaid for a moment, the base derivative of the Tesla Model S is a bewilderingly quick vehicle. 3.1 seconds to 60 mph is nothing to scoff at. If that's still too demure for you, the aforementioned Plaid can rocket to 60 mph in less than two seconds, making it one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world.
CARS
WebProNews

No New Tesla Models In 2022

Tesla fans looking for a brand-new model in 2022 are in for a disappointment, with Elon Musk indicating there are no such plans. Like many companies, Tesla has been struggling with supply chain issues, especially in its efforts to secure enough semiconductors for production. The company has reportedly resorted to buying chips in advance, and may even be looking at the possibility of acquiring its own semiconductor foundry.
ECONOMY
AutoExpress

UK Tesla Model S recalled over bonnet latch safety

A Tesla safety recall announced in the US in December has now been extended to Model S cars registered between 2014 and 2021 here in the UK. The recall addresses a fault in the location of the bonnet latch assembly, which Tesla says prevents the secondary latch from properly engaging the striker. The secondary latch should prevent the bonnet from flying open if the release is accidentally operated while driving, or if the bonnet is not fully secured after being opened and closed.
CARS
insideevs.com

Munro Live Checks Out Tesla Model S Plaid's Track Mode, Spins Car

As part of the buildup to the long-awaited Tesla Model S Plaid teardown, Sandy Munro and his team have taken the high-performance electric sedan to the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Mind you, this track outing was the last drive before the teardown, with videos of the operation...
YPSILANTI, MI
insideevs.com

Learn More About Tesla Model S Plaid's New Track Mode Feature

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS

