Whoever he is, he’s back. Exactly a hundred years ago, The Blue Boy, Thomas Gainsborough’s full-length portrait of about 1770, was honoured with a three-week valedictory display at the National Gallery, after the Duke of Westminster sold it to the American tycoon Henry E. Huntington for a record price. Ninety thousand people turned up to bid this much-loved masterpiece of British art farewell, touched, perhaps, by its vision of innocent youth when the losses of the First World War were still raw. When the painting was finally packaged up, the gallery’s director wrote “au revoir” in pencil on its stretcher, before it departed on an ocean liner for California, where it has hung ever since.

