7 ‘Justified’ Characters Who Need to Return for the ‘City Primeval’ Revival

By Dan Clarendon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe see them long hard times to come, as the Justified theme song goes. Now that the 2010s-era FX drama is the latest TV show to get a revival, we’re already dreaming up storylines for...

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Would Love to See More of This Character

When it comes to one military-themed procedural, the fans have a lot to say. That’s because some of them have been with “NCIS” from the very start. Over almost two decades, certain characters have been a hit for the show, while others didn’t really jive well with the audience (we’re looking at you, Mary). Margo Harshman joined the series as Delilah Fielding back in 2013 and, luckily, she seems to fit into that former category.
TV SERIES
The Independent

'Sanford and Son' at 50, 'double-edged' Black sitcom pioneer

When Demond Wilson heard that Redd Foxx was going to star in a TV sitcom, the actor brushed it off as a joke.Foxx was a killer stand-up comic, with a trademark raunchiness that Wilson figured to be a nonstarter for the timid broadcast networks that were television in 1972. It was the eve of cable, and the rise of streaming was decades away.“It would be like bringing a dog to a cat party,” is how Wilson described the notion of Foxx invading TV in a recent Associated Press interview.But the comedian cleaned up his act for the small screen,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Went Dark in Season 4 With One Creepy Moment

CBS’s hit series, CSI didn’t intend to be scary for its audience. But one scene in season 4 said otherwise. People are still talking about this moment today. CSI or Crime Scene Investigation first aired on-screen in 2000. It ended in 2015 with over 300 episodes and fans are still watching reruns of it on streaming services. Additionally, each episode features murder cases and some occasional violent scenes. So, Gil Grissom’s team has to look for evidence to uncover the mysteries.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Justified': Will Walton Goggins Return for Sequel Spinoff Series?

Justified is coming back, with FX greenlighting a new sequel series, and many fans are probably wondering if Walton Goggins will be returning for the show. According to Deadline, series star Timothy Olyphant will be reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series, which is titled Justified: City Primeval. It's based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Please Note: Spoilers Below for Justifed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Justified’ Revival in the Works, Timothy Olyphant Set to Star

Buckle up, “Justified” fans. The hit FX series will return with Timothy Olyphant set to star as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens once more. Variety broke the news earlier today, revealing that the title of the reprisal will be “Justified: City Primeval.” The character of Givens and the story for the flagship show is based on Elmore Leonard’s novels and novellas, and it sounds like the new show will draw from Leonard’s books as well. Specifically, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” will be the basis for FX’s new series.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

New Justified Limited Series Announced, Timothy Olyphant Returning

FX’s beloved series Justified is set to make a return via a new limited series, with Timothy Olyphant set to return. Deadline reports that Olyphant will reprise his role as Raylan Givens In Justified: City Primeval, a limited series that has been greenlit by the cable network. Sony Pictures...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Justified Fans Demand Walton Goggins Appear in FX Revival

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from FX that Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for a Justified sequel series titled Justified: City Primeval. The new series will be inspired by City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, another novel by the late Elmore Leonard, with Justified producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner set to serve as showrunners and even series creator Graham Yost returning as an executive producer. With all of these familiar names returning there was one notable absence, Olyphant's co-star Walton Goggins who played the iconic villain Boyd Crowder in the original six season run.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Issues Early Renewals to 3 Series, Including Freshman Hit Ghosts

Ghosts is in no danger of getting ghosted by CBS: The network has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season. CBS also handed out early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively. The trio join Young Sheldon, which was previously renewed for three additional seasons (through spring 2024). TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups. Season-to-date, Ghosts — which snagged a full-season order from CBS back in October — is averaging 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), marking the TV...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Ordered, ‘South Park’ Return Date, ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Ordered, New ‘Riverdale’ Return Date, Netflix Price Raise, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailer, and More!

Peacock has renewed YA series One of Us Is Lying for season two. Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
TV SERIES
Collider

Timothy Olyphant Set to Don Raylan Givens' Iconic Stetson Once Again in 'Justified: City Primeval'

We've got news of another returning star, folks. As announced earlier today by Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, prolific American actor Timothy Olyphant will once again don the iconic hat of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for a new limited series to be aired by the network. The 53-year-old played the character for five years from 2010 onwards in the preceding series, Western crime drama Justified, in which the tough officer Givens dispenses his own brutal form of justice. Justified: City Primeval will be based on City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the epic crime novel by the late, great novelist Elmore Leonard.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

15 Best Western TV Series on Netflix Right Now

The American Old West is often romanticized as this anarchic and chaotic frontier with the image of the gun-slinging, horse-riding, and tobacco-chewing cowboy as its perfect representation. Contemporary media was particularly instrumental in the popularisation of the Western United States. This period of mass English settlement in the 18th and 19th Centuries (encouraged by President Jefferson), clubbed with the media’s aggressive sensationalization, promoted the genre into popular culture. As the American frontier passed into history, its numerous and repeated depictions in comic books, films, and children’s toys, the myths of the West took a firm hold on the imagination of people all over the globe.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Justified’ Revival: How Many Episodes Will the Series Be?

FX announced earlier this month that they’d be bringing back “Justified,” starring Timothy Olyphant, in a new revival series. This series, called “Justified: City Primeval,” is based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” So far, FX has released a synopsis about the new spin-off series, but we have no word on other cast members or a production schedule. The series creators will return for the revival, though, along with Olyphant as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

7 Shows Like ‘Ozark’

Finishing a new installment of Ozark is a bittersweet thing. Of course, it’s exciting and gratifying to see how the Byrde family wormed their way out of their latest horrible predicament. But after watching the high-stakes, high-energy lives of Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), other TV shows can feel sort of blah. Who cares about Paris Hilton’s wedding dress when you just sat through seven hours of wall-to-wall anxiety?
TV SERIES

