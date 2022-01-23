ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEDs combined with copper may be key to developing new medicines, electronics

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHokkaido University researchers have found a way to use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in combination with a copper-based molecular catalyst to develop a more sustainable way to make key chemical subunits that have potential uses in pharmaceutical and photoelectronic development. The researchers say that the use of copper—a cheaper and...

IEEE Spectrum

A Transistor for Sound Points Toward Whole New Electronics

Potential future transistors that consume far less energy than current devices may rely on exotic materials called "topological insulators," in which electricity flows across only surfaces and edges, with virtually no dissipation of energy. In research that may help pave the way for such electronic topological transistors, scientists at Harvard have now invented and simulated the first acoustic topological transistors, which operate with sound waves instead of electrons.
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Blue LEDs light the way toward sustainable development

(Nanowerk News) Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are commonly used in the electronic displays in our TVs, smartphones, and other devices; now, researchers at the Institute of Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (ICReDD) at Hokkaido University have utilized blue LEDs to develop a more sustainable way to make key chemical subunits that have potential uses in pharmaceutical and photoelectronic development (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "Photoinduced Copper-Catalyzed Asymmetric Acylation of Allylic Phosphates with Acylsilanes").
ENGINEERING
mining.com

Japanese researchers develop high energy density lithium-air battery

Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Materials (NIMS) and Softbank Corp. have developed a lithium-air battery with an energy density of over 500Wh/kg, which is significantly higher than current lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-air batteries are metal-air electrochemical cells or battery chemistries that use oxidation of lithium at the anode and...
ECONOMY
mining.com

New developments improve dual-ion battery technology

New developments at the Chinese Academy of Sciences are improving the way dual-ion batteries (DIBs) operate. DIBs are based on a combination of chemistries different to those used in lithium-ion batteries and apply graphite as both electrodes and a combination of organic solvents and lithium salts as electrolytes. In a...
TECHNOLOGY
mining.com

Robots achieve unmanned underground mine inspection

Rajant Corporation and its technology partners Australian Droid and Robot (ADR) and PBE Group, have completed the deepest remote underground mine inspection in history. Using ten ADR Explora XL unmanned robots and a wireless below-ground communication network, a mobile infrastructure depth of 1.7 kilometers was achieved to enable the reestablishment of operations at a collapsed limestone mine and restore jobs.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

New electron microscopy technique could shortcut the development of vaccines and monoclonal antibody therapies

Scientists at Scripps Research have devised a method that may be able to shortcut one of the big steps in modern vaccine development. The researchers, whose work appears in Science Advances on January 19, 2022, showed that they could use high-resolution, low-temperature electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to rapidly characterize antibodies—elicited by a vaccine or infection—that bind to a desired target on a virus at an atomic level.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

First Molecular Electronics Chip Developed – Realizes 50-Year-Old Goal

A platform for single-molecule measurement of binding kinetics & enzyme activity. The first molecular electronics chip has been developed, realizing a 50-year-old goal of integrating single molecules into circuits to achieve the ultimate scaling limits of Moore’s Law. Developed by Roswell Biotechnologies and a multi-disciplinary team of leading academic scientists, the chip uses single molecules as universal sensor elements in a circuit to create a programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited scalability in sensor pixel density. This innovation, appearing this week in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), will power advances in diverse fields that are fundamentally based on observing molecular interactions, including drug discovery, diagnostics, DNA sequencing, and proteomics.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pennbizreport.com

University of Pennsylvania, Center for Breakthrough Medicines to develop gene therapies

The University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) and Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM), an integrated cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, recently signed a renewable five-year agreement to develop gene therapies. The goal is to decrease the development costs, timelines, and manufacturing, which will increase...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists break through major milestone in harnessing fusion energy

Scientists have made a major stride towards turning fusion energy into a viable energy source.The research could allow for the creation of a whole new kind of sustainable energy source that in turn could revolutionise the way we power our world.Nuclear fusion is perhaps best known as the process that powers stars. Researchers hope that it could be brought down to Earth, and harnessed as a sustainable source of power.But creating it in laboratories has proven difficult. It uses far more energy than it produces, and so remains largely useless at a large scale.Now scientists say they have successfully...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY

