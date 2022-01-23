2022 BMW X1 Review

Pour one out for the Beemer V12. No, not from the jerry can; that’s a bit dangerous. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Yes folks, you read that right. BMW will no longer build V12-engined cars, and the engine you (really can’t) see here is one of the very last of a dying breed. That means it’s time to sit forlornly in your genuine Eames Lounge, under your original David Hockney, and shed a quiet tear into your 25-year-old Laphroaig. Because in the future, when it’s time to get your driver to take you to the airport, you’ll have to do it powered by just eight cylinders. Eight! Just like the poors do!

