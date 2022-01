This is one of those stories, that is strange but true. Strange in a sense that this Minnesotan did just about everything he could do in front of a marked squad car that would give him unwanted attention, and would then subsequently lead to his arrest for being in a stolen vehicle, with stolen plates, having no drivers license, and having the stolen vehicle be full of drugs and stolen credit and debit cards.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO