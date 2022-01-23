ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My ‘Muslimness’ was a problem, says sacked British minister

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -A British lawmaker has said she was fired from a ministerial job in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable, the Sunday Times reported. The allegation added to the turmoil https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/first-rebellion-against-johnson-was-doomed-next-may-not-be-2022-01-21 Johnson’s government is facing over parties held...

Keir Starmer
William Wragg
Boris Johnson
#Labour Party#Uk#Muslimness#British#Reuters#The Sunday Times#The Conservative Party
