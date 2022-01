Iconic rock star and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, and both Hollywood and the music industry are reeling from the loss. Meat Loaf (real name: Michael Lee Aday) was responsible for some now-classic rock-ballads like the grammy-winning "I'd Do Anything For Love" or the pop-culture anthem "Paradise By the Dashboard Light", no to mention Bat Out of Hell (1977), one of the best-selling music albums of all time. Meat Loaf also reached entire new generations of fans by appearing in cult-classic films like Wayne's World and Fight Club.

